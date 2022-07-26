Slumping Saso drops to No. 22 in world womenâ€™s golf ranking

^

Slumping Saso drops to No. 22 in world women’s golf ranking

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 5:55pm
MANILA, Philippines – While many hope Yuka Saso’s prolonged slump would come to an end in this week’s Scottish Open, her world ranking continues to drop as she slipped two rungs further to No. 22 after failing to make it to the weekend play in the just concluded Evian Championship.

It was her fourth missed cut in her last six LPGA Tour events — and second in a major, thus finding herself outside of the Top 20 after reaching a career-best No. 5 in October 2021, five months after scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open.

Her team, however, has shunned media requests for the 21-year-old ICTSI-backed ace, saying: “Yuka is working on her game and we are declining media requests at the moment.”

Saso’s game, not just in Evian, does need some adjustments. After winning the world’s most premier major crown in San Francisco and earning a five-year exempt status on the LPGA, she posted four top five finishes in 2021 and made sixth place and third place efforts in the first two LPGA events this year.

But a missed cut in the LPGA Drive On ended a long run of weekend appearances for the former Team Philippines’ spearhead. She also failed to advance in the Palos Verdes Championship, the US Women’s Open and the Meijer Classic.

Her best result in her last nine LPGA events was tied for 12th finish in the Cognizant Founders Cup last May.

After a tied for 30th finish in the Women’s PGA Championship, Saso had looked forward to a strong showing at Evian as she fought back from an early four-over card with four birdies in the last 10 holes to salvage an even par-71 in the first round.

But the Japanese, who dropped to world No. 20 in the Evian week, grappled with her driver, irons and putting, missing six fairways and five greens and ending up with 32 putts. She also failed to rescue pars from the bunkers twice.

But she hopes her slump will eventually make her a stronger player as she eyes a big bounce-back in the Scottish Open beginning Thursday in Ayrshire, Scotland, which also serves as tuneup for the last major, the AIG Women’s Open on Aug. 4-7 at Muirfield in East Lothian, Scotland.

Meanwhile, Saso has posted an average of 3.27 and a total of 166.9 points in 51 events in her slide to No. 22.

Korean Jin Young Ko remained the world No. 1 with 9.71 average points with Aussie Minjee Lee and Nelly Korda also keeping their spots at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Rounding up the Top 10 are Kiwi Lydia Ko, Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand, newly crowned Evian champion Brooke Henderson of Canada, American Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka of Japan, Korean Hyo Joo Kim and Jennifer Kupcho, also of the US.

