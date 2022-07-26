Army routs, ousts Chery Tiggo for surprise semis berth

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs PLDT

5:30 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Army Black Mamba coach Kungfu Reyes was obviously joking when he said in the preseason that they were the team to beat in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational.

He wasn’t now.

Showing they’re no pushovers, the Lady Troopers routed the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22, on Tuesday to move on the cusp of proving their doubters wrong and achieving an improbable semis stint when almost everybody didn’t expect them to at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The win was Army’s third in as many losses that put it at No. 4 and in a position to make it to the next phase if it could continue its fairy tale run and stun reigning Open Conference titlist Creamline or Choco Mucho, which has a 1-3 mark, loses at least one of its last two outings.

The Flying Titans clash with the PLDT Power Hitters tomorrow and the Petro Gazz Angels on Saturday.

The result also sent Chery Tiggo (1-4) packing.

But regardless of the outcome of the heated semis race, these casts of mostly former stars already past their primes and players that didn’t make the rosters of the moneyed squads have earned what they originally set out for — respect.

“Everyone wanted to win, perform and hungry to contribute whenever our numbers are called,” said Army setter Ivy Perez, who was picked up this conference after she was left with no team to play.

Army’s acquisition of Perez proved to be a masterstroke as the former National University standout have done almost everything to the team, from setting where she dished out 18 excellent sets, to scoring where she scattered six hits including two service aces and defense with her blocking and superb court coverage.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the way with 15 hits while the battle-scarred troika of Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo, Joanne Bunag and Nene Bautista, who are in the middle to late 30s, have proven age is just a number and have contributed significantly by combining for 13 points while providing leadership and calming presence.