IRONMAN enjoys full backing from Megaworld

Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 1:34pm
IRONMAN enjoys full backing from Megaworld

MANILA, Philippines – Property giant Megaworld Corp. isn’t only guaranteeing a new racing experience for close to 2,000 triathletes all geared up for the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines next week but also an enduring partnership with the global leader in multi-sport organization.

“We are thrilled and delighted to be at the forefront of IRONMAN 70.3’s return in Cebu after a two-year hiatus and we hope to sustain this partnership with the IRONMAN Group in the years to come,” said Megaworld Visayas’ Vice President for Sales and Marketing Jennifer Ann Palmares-Fong.

The Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu is primed to be the new triathlon hub not only in the country but in Asia as well with a re-configured racecourse set to challenge the fastest and the toughest of the lot in the Megaworld IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines presented by AIA Vitality on Aug. 7.

Forty six countries are represented with the US and Singapore fielding in 67 and 66 bets, respectively, underscoring the tremendous pull of the event, the second endurance race from the IRONMAN Group after the Sun Life 5150 Bohol three weeks ago.

The 30-hectare Mactan Newtown township development has its own beachfront and will serve as the starting and finishing points of the premier 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run race. The Megaworld Hotels and Resorts’ Savoy Hotel Mactan will also serve as the base for all the participants, including their respective families.

“We are very excited to have them here at The Mactan Newtown and showcase how the vibrancy of our township complements the fast-paced lifestyle of some of the best athletes of the sport,” added Palmares-Fong.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing. For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines70.3 with official hashtags: #IM703Philippines and #IMasia, social media (Facebook) Megaworld IM703 AIA Vitality and im703ph (Instagram).

Focus will be on the bike leg at the new Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), an 8.9km modern toll road in Metro Cebu set to test the field's speed and riding skills. It is designed to withstand winds of up to 250km/hr and hovers 52 meters above the Mactan Channel as the link to Cebu City and the municipality of Cordova. 

“We are all excited to provide these triathletes an exceptional racing experience,” said Princess Galura, General Manager of Sunrise Events, Inc, race organizers for IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines.  

Aside from the overall individual championship, also on tap are the relay (male and female) and relay mixed while a CEO trophy will also be disputed in the event backed by Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Santini, Wahoo, Fulgaz, City of Lapu-Lapu, CCLEX, Municipality of Cordova (Cebu) and City of Cebu.

Other event’s supporters are Lalamove, Alaska, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, RLC Residences, Regent, Rudy Project, Sante and Teresa Marble Corp. and media partners Cignal, the Philippine Star and Sportograf.com.

