^

Sports

Alex Eala jumps to No. 282 in WTA rankings

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 1:01pm
Alex Eala jumps to No. 282 in WTA rankings
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennister Alex Eala continues her rise in the WTA Tour after registering another career-high in the world rankings in the latest edition released on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

After reaching the semifinals in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz women's singles, Eala jumped 35 places from No. 317 to No. 282.

She continues to be the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player at only 17 years old.

Eala started the year at World No. 526 as the former ITF Junior World No. 2 has shifted her attention to professional tournaments in lieu of competing in elite junior tiffs.

In June, Eala reached the final of the W60 Madrid where she fell short of her third pro title against Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera.

She won her second trophy in the tour when she ruled the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand at the expense of home bet Luksika Kumkhum.

Highlights of her 2022 season also include stints in the Miami Open and the Madrid Open which are WTA 1000 tournaments.

In Madrid, she competed in the qualifying round but fell in the opener.

Eala also made her debut for the Philippine national team earlier this year when she copped three bronze medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hunt for PVL semis slots heats up

Hunt for PVL semis slots heats up

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Army Black Mamba and Chery Tiggo aim to keep their semifinal aspirations alive when they gut it out in an all-important Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz

Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
When Red dela Cruz walks around the UFC Octagon bearing a card that indicates the round number, it seems like the attention...
Sports
fbtw

‘Twas meant to be

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena made history in style at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, last weekend.
Sports
fbtw
Bong Coo: 'Being an athlete, official is an advantage as new Philippine sports commissioner'

Bong Coo: 'Being an athlete, official is an advantage as new Philippine sports commissioner'

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The appointment of bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo as board member of the Philippine Sports Commission meant...
Sports
fbtw
Late run lifts Pasig over Imus in MPBL cagefest

Late run lifts Pasig over Imus in MPBL cagefest

3 hours ago
Pasig City banked on one late scoring outburst to put away Imus Bandera, 63-55, on Monday in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Obiena puts PATAFA row behind after COA report, World Athletics bronze

Obiena puts PATAFA row behind after COA report, World Athletics bronze

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Just days before Obiena jumped a new personal best and Asian record in the worlds held in Eugene, Oregon, he had a different...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn&rsquo;s Olympic future hinges on performance at weightlifting worlds

Hidilyn’s Olympic future hinges on performance at weightlifting worlds

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The World Weightlifting Championships could decide whether Tokyo Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will continue in her pursuit...
Sports
fbtw
IRONMAN enjoys full backing from Megaworld

IRONMAN enjoys full backing from Megaworld

1 hour ago
Property giant Megaworld Corp. isn’t only guaranteeing a new racing experience for close to 2,000 triathletes all geared...
Sports
fbtw
Scoring feat, Hotshots streak help Barroca cop PBA Player of the Week honors

Scoring feat, Hotshots streak help Barroca cop PBA Player of the Week honors

1 hour ago
Mark Barroca gained a piece of PBA history behind a career scoring milestone which in the process helped Magnolia move closer...
Sports
fbtw
How EJ Obiena bucked COVID-19 to cop historic in World Athletics medal

How EJ Obiena bucked COVID-19 to cop historic in World Athletics medal

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
It was in mid-June that Obiena was forced to the sidelines for two weeks after testing positive for the global malady.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with