Alex Eala jumps to No. 282 in WTA rankings

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina tennister Alex Eala continues her rise in the WTA Tour after registering another career-high in the world rankings in the latest edition released on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

After reaching the semifinals in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz women's singles, Eala jumped 35 places from No. 317 to No. 282.

She continues to be the highest-ranked Southeast Asian player at only 17 years old.

Eala started the year at World No. 526 as the former ITF Junior World No. 2 has shifted her attention to professional tournaments in lieu of competing in elite junior tiffs.

In June, Eala reached the final of the W60 Madrid where she fell short of her third pro title against Spain's Marina Bassols Ribera.

She won her second trophy in the tour when she ruled the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand at the expense of home bet Luksika Kumkhum.

Highlights of her 2022 season also include stints in the Miami Open and the Madrid Open which are WTA 1000 tournaments.

In Madrid, she competed in the qualifying round but fell in the opener.

Eala also made her debut for the Philippine national team earlier this year when she copped three bronze medals in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi last May.