La Salle on a roll as collegiate esports takes center stage in CONQuest 2022

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 26, 2022 | 11:44am
MANILA, Philippines — AcadArena's Alliance Games took the spotlight in CONQuest 2022 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City over the weekend as it wrapped up its first season for the year. Five esports titles — League of Legends, Call of Duty, Wild Rift, Mobile Legends and Valorant — saw its grand finals hyped up with the presence of a live audience.

Day One opened with New Era University's Project Paradigm emerging as the first victors of the festival as they overcame University of the Philippines-Diliman's Oblation Esports in the League of Legends finals, 2-1.

Day Two saw the Holy Angel University (HAU) Valiant Esports Club secure a three-peat championship for Wild Rift after defeating the Far Eastern University Institute of Technology (FIT) Tamaraws Esports Club-Mayhem, 3-1. 

Meanwhile, the University of Santo Tomas' Teletigers Esports Club remained undefeated during their run at the Mobile Legends playoffs after a 3-1 win over the University of Batangas' Brahman Sports for the championship.

But the biggest winners of the weekend would be the De La Salle University's (DLSU) Viridis Arcus, which not only won two esports events, but also extended its winning streak.

DLSU-Viridis Arcus' Call of Duty: Mobile squad affirmed their dominance after sweeping FIT's Tamaraws Esports Club-Dasig, 3-0, to remain as kings of the CODM collegiate esports scene with their ninth consecutive championship.

Capping off the festival saw rivals DLSU-Viridis Arcus and Ateneo De Manila's (ADMU) LG Esports clashing again. Previously facing each other in the first and second Alliance Games-Valorant finals, Ateneo would not be swept this time around as they took the first map. Not wanting to give-up their crown, DLSU-Viridis Arcus adjusted to take three consecutive maps to achieve a four-peat victory in Valorant in the Alliance Games.

