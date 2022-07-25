Army, Chery Tiggo clash to boost PVL semis hopes

Army Black Mamba wins over Choco Mucho in Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Filoil Flying V Centre in Sanjuan on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).

Games Tuesday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

2:30 p.m. – Army vs Chery Tiggo

5:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Army Black Mamba and Chery Tiggo aim to keep their semifinal aspirations alive as the two gut it out in an all-important Premier Volleyball League Invitational elimination round duel Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Troopers are currently at fourth with a 2-2 card while the Crossovers are tied for fifth with the idle Choco Mucho Flying Titans with a 1-3 mark and the two are expected to give it their all in their 2:30 p.m. showdown.

The 2021 Open Conference champion hopes to ride the crest of its 25-22, 25-14, 25-21 win over Petro Gazz in Sta. Rosa, Laguna Thursday that gave it a first win that kept them in the semis race.

Army, in contrast, fell to PLDTY 25-17, 11-25, 20-25, 18-25, at the MOA Arena Saturday that denied it of a chance of closing in on a semis seat.

Pace-setting Cignal, meanwhile, eyes a fifth straight win against an already-eliminated Petro Gazz at 5:30 p.m.

But since the HD Spikers were already assured of a semis berth, they are expected to rest some key players like they did in the past when they sat down starting center Gel Cayuna and went to an equally able back up in Ayel Estranero.

Estranero didn’t disappoint and led Cignal to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 triumph over Chery Tigoo last July 16.

The Angels are 0-4 and out of it.

The top four teams after the single-round elimination will advance to the semis where they will join Taiwan’s King Whale and Japan’s Kobe Shinwa in another single-round format.