Predator League stakes record P1M prize pool

MANILA, Philippines – Who will reign supreme in this year’s Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals? Predator is looking for the best Dota 2 and Valorant teams in the country. Witness epic battles and the crowning of the next Predator League champions.

The Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals will take center stage at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium from September 17-18. The qualifiers will begin on August 4 for Valorant (other dates are August 11 and August 18) and August 7 for Dota 2 (other qualifier dates are August 13 and August 20). The playoffs will be held on August 31 and September 1 for Valorant and August 29 and 30 for Dota 2.

At stake is the biggest prize pool yet of Php1 million.

The first place winner will receive Php200,000, the second placer Php100,000, third placer Php75,000 amd fourth placer Php50,000. The qualifier winners will each receive Php25,000.

The Dota 2 winners will have the glory of representing the country in the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022.

After two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in person from November 11-13 in Japan. Qualified teams across 15 countries and territories will participate in the grand finals.

“We have seen so much growth and potential in the country’s esports landscape and that is what the Asia Pacific Predator League is all about. But more than that, we are very happy to see the stakeholders in esports hopeful about the future after two years of restrictions,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Since its inception and maiden run in 2018, Predator League has since expanded to include participants from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

For more information and updates about the Predator League, visit www.facebook.com/PredatorGamingPhilippines.