^

Sports

Predator League stakes record P1M prize pool

Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 12:43pm
Predator League stakes record P1M prize pool

MANILA, Philippines – Who will reign supreme in this year’s Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals? Predator is looking for the best Dota 2 and Valorant teams in the country. Witness epic battles and the crowning of the next Predator League champions. 

The Predator League 2022 Philippine Finals will take center stage at the SM Mall of Asia Central Atrium from September 17-18. The qualifiers will begin on August 4 for Valorant (other dates are August 11 and August 18) and August 7 for Dota 2 (other qualifier dates are August 13 and August 20). The playoffs will be held on August 31 and September 1 for Valorant and August 29 and 30 for Dota 2.

At stake is the biggest prize pool yet of Php1 million.

The first place winner will receive Php200,000, the second placer Php100,000, third placer Php75,000 amd fourth placer Php50,000. The qualifier winners will each receive Php25,000.

The Dota 2 winners will have the glory of representing the country in the Asia Pacific Predator League Grand Finals 2022.

After two years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals returns in person from November 11-13 in Japan. Qualified teams across 15 countries and territories will participate in the grand finals.

“We have seen so much growth and potential in the country’s esports landscape and that is what the Asia Pacific Predator League is all about. But more than that, we are very happy to see the stakeholders in esports hopeful about the future after two years of restrictions,” said Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim.

Since its inception and maiden run in 2018, Predator League has since expanded to include participants from Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Macau, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. 

For more information and updates about the Predator League, visit www.facebook.com/PredatorGamingPhilippines.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena going all out for glory

Obiena going all out for glory

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
“Job’s not finished.”
Sports
fbtw
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
Predator League returns to offline events

Predator League returns to offline events

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The Acer Predator League is going back to an offline event after two years of being online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
fbtw
Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz

Talking to UFC ring girl Red dela Cruz

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When Red dela Cruz walks around the UFC Octagon bearing a card that indicates the round number, it seems like the attention...
Sports
fbtw
Fajardo back as dominant force, leads BPC race

Fajardo back as dominant force, leads BPC race

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Back at full strength after being sidelined by a shin injury in 2020, six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo is reasserting his dominant...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Villa, Hernandez rule National Age Group U18 chess tourney

Villa, Hernandez rule National Age Group U18 chess tourney

1 hour ago
Robick Vohn Villa and Lexie Grace Hernandez ruled the premier Under-18 divisions of the National Age Group Chess Champio...
Sports
fbtw
Henderson recovers to nail 2nd major crown with Evian Championship conquest

Henderson recovers to nail 2nd major crown with Evian Championship conquest

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Brooke Henderson lost her lead as she lost her rhythm and putting touch but fought back from the brink of defeat with a late...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena smashes personal, Asian records to clinch historic bronze medal in Worlds

Obiena smashes personal, Asian records to clinch historic bronze medal in Worlds

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has become the first Filipino to bring home a medal at the World Athletics Championships, after clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

Wrestling boss Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money probe

5 hours ago
Vince McMahon, the promoter who built a pro wrestling show into a global entertainment empire announced he was retiring as...
Sports
fbtw
Go gains podium honors in Lonato

Go gains podium honors in Lonato

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Cebuano karter William John Riley Go drove to history as he clinched a podium finish in the WSK Euro Series Round 1 recently...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with