Villa, Hernandez rule National Age Group U18 chess tourney

July 25, 2022 | 12:37pm
MANILA, Philippines – Robick Vohn Villa and Lexie Grace Hernandez ruled the premier Under-18 divisions of the National Age Group Chess Championships presented by Malolos Mayor Christian Natividad that concluded over the weekend at the Robinson’s Place Malolos.

Villa, an Arena Grandmaster, turned back erstwhile co-leader Janmyl Dilan Tisado in the ninth and final round to rule the boys’ U18 with seven points to show while Hernandez scored 10 points out of a possible 11 to reign supreme in the distaff side.

Cedric Khalel Abris drew his 11th and last round game with Franklin Loyd Andes and then edged Jerish John Velardo via tiebreak (win-over-the-other rule) after the two ended up tied at first with 9.5 points to snare the boys’ U16 crown.

Aprl Joy Claros split the point with Angel Nheazy Nicole Po in the final round to finish with 9.5 points and the girls’ U16 crown.

The top three winners of this week-long event backed by the PSC, Malolo City, POC and NCFP chairman president Butch Pichay will represent the country in international meets including the ASEAN Youth Championships set this year in Bangkok, Thailand.

Other winners were Ivan Travis Cu (U14 open), Oshrie James Reyes (U12), Shan Lester Jamerlan (U10), Darren dela Cruz (U14 girls), Daniella Bianca Cruz (U12), and Gilasea Ann Hilario (U10).

