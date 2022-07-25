Henderson recovers to nail 2nd major crown with Evian Championship conquest

Brooke Henderson of Canada celebrates with the trophy after winning the Evian Championship in the French Alps town of Evian-les-Bains, a major tournament on the women's calendar, on July 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Brooke Henderson lost her lead as she lost her rhythm and putting touch but fought back from the brink of defeat with a late run of birdies, including a clutch putt from 8 feet on the 72nd hole that won her the hotly-disputed Evian Championship crown in France Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

In perhaps the wildest final round skirmish in a major, leaders — a mix of major winners and longshots — changed hands 13 times and seven tied for the lead in one stretch at the backside with final playing partners Henderson and Korean So Yeon Ryu making four-putts and a spectator picking up a ball that bounced into the rough and landed by her feet.

But Henderson held her nerves in the most unnerving stretch, coming through with big shots after big shots, including one on the par-3 14th that landed on the left rough, the ball bouncing to the right on its way to the green then rolling and resting at about five feet.

Birdie.

A two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th put her back into the lead after briefly dropping to joint second-third places, joining LPGA Tour rookie Sophia Schubert of the US, who relished finding herself on top of a stellar cast in the last few holes in a flight ahead of the final pairing, oftentimes flashing her captivating smile either after a good shot or a missed putt.

That included what could’ve been a cushion of a birdie putt from six feet on the last hole that burned the cup, especially after Henderson hit a wild hook on the closing par-5 hole. But lady luck smiled at the Canadian ace as the ball ricocheted off the trees and back to the rough.

Still, the 26-year-old Schubert grinned after closing out with a 68 for a leading 268 total as she braced for a major playoff that however never came.

After a forced lay-up, Henderson rose to the challenge and struck a wedge shot to within eight feet then bent her knees as the ball rolled straight and disappeared into the cup.

Henderson, who tumbled from atop the leaderboard with two bogeys and a double bogey against a birdie after 11 holes, salvaged a 71, her worst card after dominating the elite field and the Evian layout with back-to-back 64s and a 68 after 54 holes. But it proved enough to net her a first major crown since winning the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016 on a 17-under 267 total worth $1 million.

“I was playing poorly but I was still in it,” said Henderson of her wild frontnine game. “The saying is that majors are won on the back nine on Sunday so I kept reminding myself of that.”

So did the rest of the contenders.

That included Japanese Mao Saigo (64), Lydia Ko (66) of New Zealand, England’s Charley Hull (67), Korean Hyo Joo Kim (67) and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda (68), who tied for third at 269 after each gained a shot at the title down the stretch.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko rattled off four birdies at the back but ran out of holes to complete a huge comeback, ending up with a 69 for joint eighth with Swede Linn Grant (64), Georgia Hll of England (65), Thai Atthaya Thitikul (69) and Koreans Sei Young Kim and Ryu, who carded 70 and 73, respectively,

Nelly Korda earlier sparked hopes for another major run from the world No. 3 when she blasted for an eagle on the par-5 ninth for a frontside 32 and tied Henderson, who also bogeyed No. 11, for the lead at 14-under overall.

But the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist failed to give herself decent birdie chances the rest of the way, even bogeying the par-5 15th on an errant drive and flubbing a birdie putt from close range on the 18th. She wound up with a 69 to join Ko's group at eighth.

Still, a slew of others moved to challenge for the crown with Schubert, four behind Henderson after 54 holes, taking the spotlight after quietly bouncing back from a bogey on No. 2 with four birdies in a 10-hole stretch from No. 6.

She handled herself impressively all the way to the finish, moving tantalizingly close to pulling off a stirring major surprise after posting a 15-under overall despite a muffed birdie chance on the final hole.

But Henderson proved unflustered despite that wild last drive, dashing Schubert’s major hopes while securing her second major championship that had looked like hers for the taking after three rounds but turned out to be for everybody to snatch in a chaotic final round battle.