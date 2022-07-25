^

Sports

Obiena smashes personal, Asian records to clinch historic bronze medal in Worlds

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 25, 2022 | 10:46am
Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines competes in the Men's Pole Vault Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:08 a.m.) — Pole vaulter EJ Obiena has become the first Filipino to bring home a medal at the World Athletics Championships, after clinching the bronze in men’s pole vault at Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Obiena reset his personal best and the Asian record after clearing 5.94m in two attempts to put himself in the Top 3 in the final.

The World No. 6 vaulter clinched the bronze after pal Thiago Braz failed to clear six meters in his final attempt.

Obiena finished behind USA’s Christopher Nilsen and Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis.

Duplantis, the world record holder, won gold with his 6-meter clearance.

Both Nilsen and Obiena failed thrice to clear the height.

Nilsen only needed one attempt at 5.94m and thus edged the Filipino for the silver.

Duplantis also smashed his own world record when he cleared 6.21m in two attempts to cap off the competition.

Philstar
