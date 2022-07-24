Bolts repeat over Gin Kings, near PBA semis

Chris Newsome (in white) are on the cusp of moving through to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after beating the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 1 of their series on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are on the verge of eliminating perennial PBA Finals tormentor Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup after winning Game One of their best-of-three quarterfinals series, 93-82, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Bolts, leaning on balanced scoring from its starters, made it two wins in a row against the Gin Kings after winning their elimination round encounter, 90-73.

The Bolts slowly built their lead against the Gin Kings, being ahead by as big as 21 points in the second half.

Four of the five starters for Coach Norman Black finished in double-digit scoring led by Aaron Black with 25 markers.

Chris Newsome unleashed an all-around game of 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Allein Maliksi chipped in 17 markers.

Scottie Thompson paced Ginebra in the losing effort with 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Bolts look for the closeout while the Gin Kings seek to force a rubber match on Friday, July 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.