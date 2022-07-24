^

Sports

Bolts repeat over Gin Kings, near PBA semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 9:01pm
Bolts repeat over Gin Kings, near PBA semis
Chris Newsome (in white) are on the cusp of moving through to the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals after beating the Barangay Ginebra San Miguel in Game 1 of their series on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts are on the verge of eliminating perennial PBA Finals tormentor Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup after winning Game One of their best-of-three quarterfinals series, 93-82, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

The Bolts, leaning on balanced scoring from its starters, made it two wins in a row against the Gin Kings after winning their elimination round encounter, 90-73.

The Bolts slowly built their lead against the Gin Kings, being ahead by as big as 21 points in the second half.

Four of the five starters for Coach Norman Black finished in double-digit scoring led by Aaron Black with 25 markers.

Chris Newsome unleashed an all-around game of 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Allein Maliksi chipped in 17 markers.

Scottie Thompson paced Ginebra in the losing effort with 29 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Bolts look for the closeout while the Gin Kings seek to force a rubber match on Friday, July 29, at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
UP, Adamson seek early lead as UST debuts new head coach in Filoil preseason tiff

UP, Adamson seek early lead as UST debuts new head coach in Filoil preseason tiff

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
UAAP champs UP, who defeated Mapua, 83-59, in their opener, will face off with University of Perpetual Help System Dalta on...
Sports
fbtw
Eala fails to solve French foe puzzle anew, ends W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz stint in semis

Eala fails to solve French foe puzzle anew, ends W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz stint in semis

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Eala, who also lost to Ponchet in her previous W25 Palma Del Rio stint, failed in her bid to reach her second $60K final as...
Sports
fbtw
Magnolia fend off pesky NLEX to draw first blood in PBA playoffs

Magnolia fend off pesky NLEX to draw first blood in PBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After Magnolia took control of the game with a 40-point scoring output in the second salvo, NLEX were able to claw themselves...
Sports
fbtw
Henderson edges closer to 2nd major crown as Korda fades in Evian Championship

Henderson edges closer to 2nd major crown as Korda fades in Evian Championship

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
The Canadian ace shrugged off an early bogey miscue with four birdies, including a muffed downhill eagle-putt bid from close...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rizal, QC stun higher seeds in Wesley So Cup play-in

Rizal, QC stun higher seeds in Wesley So Cup play-in

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
The Rizal Batch Towers and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe scored one of their biggest wins in their young PCAP history...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games

Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
In a much anticipated showdown between the Cool Smashers and sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Carlos and her teammates...
Sports
fbtw
World tilt berths staked in IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu

World tilt berths staked in IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu

11 hours ago
The Aug. 7 event at The Mactan Newtown will offer 30 slots to the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Finland, giving...
Sports
fbtw
Suns agree long-term deal with coach Williams: report

Suns agree long-term deal with coach Williams: report

12 hours ago
No terms were detailed in the report, which cited unnamed sources.
Sports
fbtw
MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

By Michelle Lojo | 12 hours ago
The two had met while playing League of Legends on PC and they would eventually switch to mobile games, mostly due to latter's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with