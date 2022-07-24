^

Magnolia fend off pesky NLEX to draw first blood in PBA playoffs

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 6:45pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots stymied multiple comeback attempts by the NLEX Road Warriors to take a 1-0 lead in their best of three PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals series, 98-89, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After Magnolia took control of the game with a 40-point scoring output in the second salvo, NLEX were able to claw themselves back and hung around until late in the fourth salvo.

In the final 40 seconds of the game, the Road Warriors were within seven, 89-96.

But a costly turnover coming off of a timeout that resulted in a Calvin Abueva slam dunk buried NLEX.

The Hotshots were holding a 17-point lead at the break, 64-47, after Mark Barroca uncorked 11 points in just the second frame alone in a barrage that saw Magnolia outscore their opponents by 19 markers.

But a quick 8-0 start by NLEX in the third saw the Magnolia lead slashed to nine early.

Despite not having Kevin Alas or Kris Rosales at their helm, the Road Warriors managed to keep within striking distance.

An Adrian Wong triple at the end of the period kept Magnolia ahead by double-digits, 81-70.

Barroca led all scorers with 24 points. He also had seven rebounds and two assists.

Barroca also notched a personal achievement in the win as he breached the 5,000 mark for career points in the PBA — he is the 94th player to do so in the league.

Five other Magnolia players finished in double digit scoring, including Paul Lee and Abueva who chipped in 13 markers each off of the bench.

Anthony Semerad paced NLEX in the loss with 19 points.

NLEX fights for survival while Magnolia looks for the closeout on Friday, July 29, at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

