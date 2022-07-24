^

Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 11:46am
Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games
Tots Carlos (center) celebrates with her teammates in the Creamline Cool Smashers during their game against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline Cool Smashers Tots Carlos expressed her thanks to fans of her team in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference after thousands of supporters filled the stands in the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

In a much anticipated showdown between the Cool Smashers and sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Carlos and her teammates cruised to victory in sweep fashion, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, to improve their record to 3-1.

More than 15,000 fans of both teams were present in the arena, cheering for either squad.

Complete with shirts, signages, and more supporting the Cool Smashers and the Flying Titans, Carlos could not hide her appreciation.

"I really love playing here at MOA [Arena]. I'm so happy for Rebisco na nakikita natin na nag-uunite talaga yung mga tao para sa sport supporting both teams," Carlos said, speaking of the team's sponsors Rebisco.

Carlos, who scored 25 points in three frames, also said that she was delighted for Rebisco chief and volleyball patron Jonathan Ng, who spearheads the financing for both teams.

The former UP standout took pride in being able to give joy to volleyball fans by simply doing what she loves.

"Fun lang. Happy kami na ginagawa namin yung passion, yung gusto naming ginagawa. Tapos napapasaya namin yung ibang tao. Happy kami na maraming nanood," she said.

The effort from fans was also not lost on Carlos, as some even came from nearby provinces just to catch a glimpse of their volleyball idols.

"We really appreciate them actually even me I have friends na pumunta pa dito from Laguna, from Pampanga, sobrang naaappreciate talaga namin sila yung love nila sa sport sa volleyball, sa Rebisco teams," she said.

"Sana magtuloy tuloy paa yung magandang programa ng volleyball kasi we really need that to uplift yung sistema ng volleyball sa Pilipinas. Naappreciate namin sila we’re happy na nadito sila kasi hindi biro yung luluwas ka especially may pandemic pa," she continued.

Carlos and the Cool Smashers hope to continue their push for a semifinals slot in the conference when they face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Thursday, July 28, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

VOLLEYBALL
