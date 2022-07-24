^

Sports

Eala fails to solve French foe puzzle anew, ends W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz stint in semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 10:46am
Eala fails to solve French foe puzzle anew, ends W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz stint in semis
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not make it past France's Jessika Ponchet anew as she fell victim to her rival for the second time in a row at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semifinal in Spain on Saturday.

Eala, who also lost to Ponchet in her previous W25 Palma Del Rio stint, failed in her bid to reach her second $60K final as she was stopped by the French hitter, 4-6, 4-6.

In the match that lasted an hour and 39 minutes, Eala was stuck mostly playing catch up against the 25-year-old.

Though Eala took the 3-2 lead in the openign set, Ponchet was able to string together three game wins — including breaking Eala's serve in Game 7, to take control of the set, 5-3.

While Eala held her serve in a lengthy Game 9 to cut the deficit to one game, 4-5, Ponchet was able to close her out in the next game to take the opening set.

In Set 2, Ponchet and Eala were tit-for-tat as they were in deadlock, 3-all.

But a crucial break by Ponchet in Game 7 where Eala only managed one point in the game, swung momentum over to the French tennister.

Eala found herself with her back against the wall when Ponchet took a 5-3 advantage.

Though she would win one back and get within a game, 4-5, Eala lost steam as she was unable to handle Ponchet's service game in Game 10 to extend the set.

Despite the loss, Eala continues her trend of deep runs in $60K tournaments after reaching the semifinal here and finishing as runner-up in her previous W60 stint in Madrid.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Fresh from a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Tamayo shrugged off fatigue and stamped the same...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Obiena cleared 5.75m in two tries to finish in the Top 12 of two groups of pole vaulters and clinch his place in the fin...
Sports
fbtw

Tamayo powers UP past Mapua

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
National team stalwart Carl Tamayo hauled down a solid double-double output as University of the Philippines smothered Mapua U, 83-59, at the start of the Filoil EcoOIl Preseason Cup yesterday at the Filoil EcoOil...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao
play

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Rizal, QC stun higher seeds in Wesley So Cup play-in

Rizal, QC stun higher seeds in Wesley So Cup play-in

By Rick Olivares | 5 minutes ago
The Rizal Batch Towers and the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe scored one of their biggest wins in their young PCAP history...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games

Creamline's Carlos grateful for support as fans flock to PVL Invitational games

By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
In a much anticipated showdown between the Cool Smashers and sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Carlos and her teammates...
Sports
fbtw
World tilt berths staked in IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu

World tilt berths staked in IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu

53 minutes ago
The Aug. 7 event at The Mactan Newtown will offer 30 slots to the 2023 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Finland, giving...
Sports
fbtw
Suns agree long-term deal with coach Williams: report

Suns agree long-term deal with coach Williams: report

1 hour ago
No terms were detailed in the report, which cited unnamed sources.
Sports
fbtw
MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
The two had met while playing League of Legends on PC and they would eventually switch to mobile games, mostly due to latter's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with