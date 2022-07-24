Eala fails to solve French foe puzzle anew, ends W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz stint in semis

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala could not make it past France's Jessika Ponchet anew as she fell victim to her rival for the second time in a row at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semifinal in Spain on Saturday.

Eala, who also lost to Ponchet in her previous W25 Palma Del Rio stint, failed in her bid to reach her second $60K final as she was stopped by the French hitter, 4-6, 4-6.

In the match that lasted an hour and 39 minutes, Eala was stuck mostly playing catch up against the 25-year-old.

Though Eala took the 3-2 lead in the openign set, Ponchet was able to string together three game wins — including breaking Eala's serve in Game 7, to take control of the set, 5-3.

While Eala held her serve in a lengthy Game 9 to cut the deficit to one game, 4-5, Ponchet was able to close her out in the next game to take the opening set.

In Set 2, Ponchet and Eala were tit-for-tat as they were in deadlock, 3-all.

But a crucial break by Ponchet in Game 7 where Eala only managed one point in the game, swung momentum over to the French tennister.

Eala found herself with her back against the wall when Ponchet took a 5-3 advantage.

Though she would win one back and get within a game, 4-5, Eala lost steam as she was unable to handle Ponchet's service game in Game 10 to extend the set.

Despite the loss, Eala continues her trend of deep runs in $60K tournaments after reaching the semifinal here and finishing as runner-up in her previous W60 stint in Madrid.