MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary esports duo Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, collectively known as V33Wise, of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has had their fair share of experiences throughout their career in the esports scene, especially when it comes to ML.

Speaking during AcadArena's CONQuest 2022, the two opened up about their beginnings, how they hit rock bottom and would eventually rise above the different challenges they faced.

The two had met while playing League of Legends on PC and they would eventually switch to mobile games, mostly because of accessibility.

"PC gamer talaga ako before pero kasi wala akong personal computer sa bahay tapos medyo nahirapan na akong maglaro kasi kailangan pa pumuntang computer shop. Umabot sa time na yung mga friends ko naglalaro na ng Mobile Legends, at dun na sila nagyayaya kasi mas accessible siya [since mobile]." said Villaluna.

For his part, Del Rosario also started as a PC gamer but by a twist of fate, his PC broke. Influenced by social media, he downloaded Mobile Legends and the rest, as they say, was history.

The duo started their pro career side-by-side, playing for ONIC Philippines.

Their fourth place finish in Season Six, which eventually led to their departure from the team was, for both, one of their hardest and most painful moments as they had thought they would retire playing with ONIC Philippines.

However, they managed to overcome that moment with the support of each other and their fans.

"Nung nasa ONIC kami, yung yung isip ko na ito yung family na gusto ko maging team forever. Then sinampal ako ng katotohanan na wala pala talagang forever. Si Wise yung nag lift-up sa akin nun [during that time]." admitted Villaluna.

"Tulad rin sa kanya, di lang niya alam, pero isa siya sa mga tumulong sa akin," answered Del Rosario.

But with their perseverance, they would eventually reach the top with a new team -- Blacklist International, winning back to back MPL Philippine titles, as well as winning the M3 World Championship and even a gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

Though they have reached so many milestones throughout their career, the duo attribute their success to the team that back them up.

"Yung mga hindi masyadong nakikita sa Land of Dawn, sila Dex, sila Coach, si Uncle Eson, sila yung nagiging way para mas maging solid kami," said Wise.

Looking ahead to the coming MPL PH Season 10, the duo have set their eyes on current champion RSG with Del Rosario hoping to go head to head against jungler Demonkite, as the two are close, while Villaluna, though naming RSG as the team they want to face in the finals, wants to go head to head once more with Smart Omega's E2MAX, the player he considers his rival.

As for when they will eventually call it quits in esports, the duo wish to keep going as long as they can.

"Siguro hangga't kaya pang pumindot, lalaban ako." Villaluna quipped.

"Sabay kaming pumasok sa esports scene, sabay rin kaming aalis." added Del Rosario.