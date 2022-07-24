^

Sports

MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2022 | 10:15am
MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career
Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna (L) and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario
Philstar.com / Michelle Lojo

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary esports duo Jonmar "OhMyV33NUS" Villaluna and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario, collectively known as V33Wise, of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has had their fair share of experiences throughout their career in the esports scene, especially when it comes to ML.

Speaking during AcadArena's CONQuest 2022, the two opened up about their beginnings, how they hit rock bottom and would eventually rise above the different challenges they faced.

The two had met while playing League of Legends on PC and they would eventually switch to mobile games, mostly because of accessibility.

"PC gamer talaga ako before pero kasi wala akong personal computer sa bahay tapos medyo nahirapan na akong maglaro kasi kailangan pa pumuntang computer shop. Umabot sa time na yung mga friends ko naglalaro na ng Mobile Legends, at dun na sila nagyayaya kasi mas accessible siya [since mobile]." said Villaluna.

For his part,  Del Rosario also started as a PC gamer but by a twist of fate, his PC broke. Influenced by social media, he downloaded Mobile Legends and the rest, as they say, was history.

The duo started their pro career side-by-side, playing for ONIC Philippines. 

Their fourth place finish in Season Six, which eventually led to their departure from the team was, for both, one of their hardest and most painful moments as they had thought they would retire playing with ONIC Philippines.

However, they managed to overcome that moment with the support of each other and their fans.

"Nung nasa ONIC kami, yung yung isip ko na ito yung family na gusto ko maging team forever. Then sinampal ako ng katotohanan na wala pala talagang forever. Si Wise yung nag lift-up sa akin nun [during that time]." admitted Villaluna.

"Tulad rin sa kanya, di lang niya alam, pero isa siya sa mga tumulong sa akin," answered Del Rosario.

But with their perseverance, they would eventually reach the top with a new team -- Blacklist International, winning back to back MPL Philippine titles, as well as winning the M3 World Championship and even a gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

Though they have reached so many milestones throughout their career, the duo attribute their success to the team that back them up.

"Yung mga hindi masyadong nakikita sa Land of Dawn, sila Dex, sila Coach, si Uncle Eson, sila yung nagiging way para mas maging solid kami," said Wise.

Looking ahead to the coming MPL PH Season 10, the duo have set their eyes on current champion RSG with Del Rosario hoping to go head to head against jungler Demonkite, as the two are close, while Villaluna, though naming RSG as the team they want to face in the finals, wants to go head to head once more with Smart Omega's E2MAX, the player he considers his rival.

As for when they will eventually call it quits in esports, the duo wish to keep going as long as they can.

"Siguro hangga't kaya pang pumindot, lalaban ako." Villaluna quipped.

"Sabay kaming pumasok sa esports scene, sabay rin kaming aalis." added Del Rosario.

ESPORT

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

Tamayo tows UP past Mapua in Filoil opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Fresh from a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta, Tamayo shrugged off fatigue and stamped the same...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Obiena cleared 5.75m in two tries to finish in the Top 12 of two groups of pole vaulters and clinch his place in the fin...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline rebounds, vents ire on sister team Choco Mucho

Creamline rebounds, vents ire on sister team Choco Mucho

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The Cool Smashers swept their way to the victory at the expense of the severely depleted Flying Titans, who are reeling from...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao
play

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 3 days ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Obiena in final of World Meet

Obiena in final of World Meet

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
World No. 6 EJ Obiena hurdled the first barrier toward a breakthrough World Athletics Championships medal as he made the final...
Sports
fbtw
Sarno sweeps 3 golds in Asian Youth

Sarno sweeps 3 golds in Asian Youth

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno winning the gold or golds in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan...
Sports
fbtw
Gloves off as Philippine Cup playoffs begin

Gloves off as Philippine Cup playoffs begin

10 hours ago
The gloves are off as the survivors of the nearly eight weeks of intense, often grueling eliminations action take the fight...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers just getting better

Lady Blazers just getting better

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
St. Benilde’s fantastic title-sweep in the NCAA women’s volleyball was just a glimpse of what’s in store...
Sports
fbtw

JRU registers 2nd win in UCBL

10 hours ago
Jose Rizal University notched its second straight win while Adamson and National University debuted on high notes in the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament last Friday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with