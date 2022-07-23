Creamline rebounds, vents ire on sister team Choco Mucho

Tots Carlos (L) embraces teammate Jia De Guzman during the Creamline Cool Smashers game against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the PVL Invitational Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers returned to their winning ways with a three-set drubbing of sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-22, 25-14, 25-22, in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Open Conference MVP Tots Carlos led the way for the Cool Smashers with 25 markers to help the team bounce back from a four-set loss to Cignal last Thursday.

The Cool Smashers swept their way to the victory at the expense of the severely depleted Flying Titans, who are reeling from the absence of key players due to injury and health issues.

It was a tight affair in the opener when both teams were at a 22-all deadlock after a Caitlyn Viray hit.

But Carlos uncorked a personal 3-0 run to give the Cool Smashers the 1-0 advantage.

Riding the momentum of their gritty win, the Cool Smashers stamped class on the Flying Titans in the second frame.

Their lead ballooned to as big as 11 points in the set as they took the dominant 2-0 advantage, 25-14.

In the third set, the Flying Titans looked poised to extend the match after a 7-1 start.

But a 7-2 run in the middle of the set gave them the three-point cushion, 19-16.

Creamline thus improved to 3-1, tied with PLDT for the top spot, while Choco Mucho fell to 1-3.

The Cool Smashers will face Chery Tiggo next while Choco Mucho will lock horns with PLDT on Thursday, July 28, at the Filoil Flying V Arena.