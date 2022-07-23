PLDT disarms Army Black Mamba second straight win in PVL Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — The PLDT High Speed Hitters booked back-to-back victories in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference after a four-set victory over the Army Black Mamba, 17-25, 25-11, 25-20, 25-18, at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

Buoyed by big games from Jules Samonte and Fiola Ceballos, PLDT fanned their semis hopes as they improved to 3-1 in the standings.

Despite giving up the first set, 17-25, the High Speed Hitters bounced back in emphatic fashion with a lopsided victory.

In the second frame, PLDT were ahead big, 16-4, at the second technical timeout.

They cruised to the win to swing momentum back in their favor, 25-11.

The High Speed Hitters continued their barrage in the third frame where they claimed a comfortable 25-20 set win to take the lead of the match.

With the closeout within sight, PLDT needed to fend off a tough challenge from Army.

Army staged an 8-2 run to get within one point, 12-13, after trailing by seven points early.

But back-to-back points by Jules Samonte created space anew for the High Speed Hitters.

It proved enough to stave off Army's challenge and hold on for the four-set victory.

Samonte topscored for PLDT with 17 points while Ceballos added 13 markers.

Dell Palomata scooped Player of the Game honors with her 12 points.

Jovelyn Gonzaga paced Army with 11 points.

The High Speed Hitters hope to continue their streak when they face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Thursday, July 28.

Army, meanwhile, will want to bounce back against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday, July 26.