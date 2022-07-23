^

Sports

Top pros gear up for 1st Sambalilo Pro-Am

Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 2:20pm
Top pros gear up for 1st Sambalilo Pro-Am
Golf stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top pros return to Caliraya Springs Golf Club next month, bracing for another showdown but in a different setup when the first Sambalilo Golf Pro-Am tournament is held on Aug. 5-6 in Cavinti, Laguna.

Zanieboy Gialon headlines the 53-player pro cast clashing for top honors in the two-day tournament offering a total prize fund of P500,000, seeking to make it back-to-back on a well-maintained challenging course which got into big-time hosting when it staged the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship of the Philippine Golf Tour last April.

Gialon bested the cream of the pro crop with a four-day display of superb shotmaking and putting, netting him a four-stroke victory over Clyde Mondilla that snapped a five-year victory spell in the country’s premier circuit.

But the upcoming event, held in conjunction with the province’s Sambalilo Festival celebrations, will not be a clash of individual skills and talent but of teamwork with each pro to partner with an amateur under the scramble format in the first day and the four-ball play in the next.

The top 10 teams will receive cash prizes while those from 11th to last will get consolation prizes.

Listup is ongoing with fee pegged at P10,000 per team. For details, contact event manager Jocelyn Duque at 0995-0212877 or 0909-999-6399.

All players, including the pros, will be allowed to use a cart. Practice rounds are set from Aug. 1 to 4 starting at 7 a.m.

Gialon has tapped national team player Gab Manotoc as partner while Mike Bibat, the recent winner of the PGT Eagle Ridge at Aoki Invitational, will team up with Edwin de Ocampo, and multi-titled Tony Lascuña will play alongside Darwin Averion.

Other top pairs include Gerald Rosales-Noli Alvarado, Rufino Bayron-Bobby Iñigo, Rupert Zaragosa-Kristoffer Arevalo, and Ivan Monsalve-Paqo Barro with Cavinti Vice Mayor Milbert Oliveros joining the title chase with pro Albin Engino.

Other leading pros in the fold are Jay Bayron and Justin Quiban.

The Sambalilo Festival is one of the most colorful and prosperous festivals in Laguna, feting the handmade sombrero (hat) from pandan that has been the premier livelihood of the people.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala drubs British foe to reach W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semis

Alex Eala drubs British foe to reach W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semis

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala, who reached the final in her last campaign in a 60,000 tiff, needed less than an hour to dump Silva, 6-1, 6-1.
Sports
fbtw
SBP stands by Chot, brands Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup bid a 'disappointment'

SBP stands by Chot, brands Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup bid a 'disappointment'

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a statement Friday, SBP President Al Panlilio urged stakeholders for the national team to join forces to work toward the...
Sports
fbtw

Cone urges Gilas continuity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said yesterday it’s critical to instill continuity in the Gilas program on the way to building a competitive national team for the FIBA World Cup next year and suggested a way...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
No end in sight to Saso's woes as she misses cut in Evian Championship

No end in sight to Saso's woes as she misses cut in Evian Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Expecting to make a charge in an early tee-toff and sustain the momentum of her fiery frontside windup that saved her a 71...
Sports
fbtw
After women's AFF win, Filipinas U18 test mettle in Indonesia

After women's AFF win, Filipinas U18 test mettle in Indonesia

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After winning the AFF Women's Championship with the seniors team, Flanigan and Maniti join their fellow youngsters to hopefully...
Sports
fbtw
The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Similar to how Valorant highlights female players with Valorant Game Changers, Wild Rift also has things in the works which...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Obiena cleared 5.75m in two tries to finish in the Top 12 of two groups of pole vaulters and clinch his place in the fin...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi blows final bid vs Thai foe in Western Amateur playoff

Malixi blows final bid vs Thai foe in Western Amateur playoff

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Malixi’s stroke burned the edge, sending her 22-year-old rival to the finals and ending her hopes for a title crack...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with