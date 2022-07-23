^

Malixi blows final bid vs Thai foe in Western Amateur playoff

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 10:34am
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — In control of her semifinal clash with Taglao Jeeravivitaporn, Rianne Malixi lost grip of the tense match on the second extra hole, cracking and flubbing a 10-foot birdie putt after the former buried hers just outside of the latter’s, netting the Thai the first final berth in the Women’s Western Amateur Match Play in Northfield, Illinois Friday (Saturday in Manila).

The second seeded Malixi came into the Last 4 duel brimming with confidence following three convincing wins in the knockout phase, including 3&2 triumph over Marissa Wenzier of Ohio in the quarterfinals with the No. 3 Jeeravivitaporn needing to endure a long wait to complete her 2&1 victory over Maddison Hinson-Tolchard in their weather-delayed Round of 16 match at the Sunset Ridge Could Club.

The Thai pulled off the same result over Grace Curran in the quarters.

Against Jeeravivitaporn, the ICTSI-backed Malixi led by one on five occasions, the last on a birdie feat on the par-3 15th. But the former birdied the 17th to force an all-square match and the duo matched pars on No. 18 and on the first extra hole.

Both found the fairway of the 388-yard par-4 No. 2, around 110 yards to the pin. Hitting first, Malixi hacked it out to within 10 feet while the Thai sent her approach just outside of the Filipina’s but made the clutch putt.

Malixi’s stroke burned the edge, sending her 22-year-old rival to the finals and ending her hopes for a title crack in one of the longest amateur championships in women's golf.

No. 32 Annabelle Pancake, meanwhile, continued her amazing rise after knocking out top seed Sadie Englemann in the first round, adding No. 4 Brooke Biermann to her list of victims via a 3&2 romp, to seal a showdown with Jeeravivitaporn.

Over on the Women’s All Pro Tour, Chanelle Avaricio shot two birdies against a bogey for a 71 and gained 12 spots to move to joint 16th although she remained too far behind the joint leaders after three rounds of the Babe Zaharias Open in Beaumont, Texas, also Friday.

With a 219 total, the four-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner stood 10 strokes off Aime Julie of France, Chinese Miranda Wang and Kathlee Scavo of the US, who all pooled 209s after matching 68s to set up a shootout in the final 18 holes of the $75,000 championship.

