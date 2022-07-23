^

Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 10:08am
Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff
William Go finished P3 in the first round of the WSK Euro Series in Italy last week
Instagram / William Go

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino has stepped on the podium for the first time in European karting competition WSK Euro Series.

Cebuano karter William Go, competing under Forza Racing, finished third overall in the WSK Euro Series held in South Garda Karting in Lonato, Italy.

The series is a tiff that has seen the likes of Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Geogre Russell in its ranks before moving up to formula racing.

Go finished P3 among 70 drivers in the first round of the WSK Euro Series.

The Cebuano fought through the ranks after qualifying P25 overall. He began the heats at P9 and rose through the grid to P3 after five heats.

Go was two seconds off of winner Jan Przyrowski of Poland (13:38.243) with his time of 13:40.977.

The Filipino thus finished with 20 points in the first round of the series.

Go shared his sentiments on making history for Filipino karters.

"As the first Filipino to bag a podium in the WSK series, it is indeed a great joy for me to bring pride to the Philippines," Go wrote on social media.

Before reaching the podium in the WSK Euro Series, Go also became the first Filipino to score points in the CIK FIA Karting European Championships.

He is also the sole Filipino in the FIA Karting Academy Trophy where he recently finished second in his debut.

Currently, the Philippines has one driver in formula racing with Bianca Bustamante competing in W Series.

