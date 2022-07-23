^

Sports

Preview: Wesley So Cup Southern Division play-in

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 23, 2022 | 9:31am
Preview: Wesley So Cup Southern Division play-in
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — For the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles, it is another opportunity to reclaim lost glory; for Tacloban which underwent a manpower build-up last year but floundered instead, it’s showing that they belong.

For the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, after making a statement as the only all-female team in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, it is that they can compete.

For Cagayan de Oro, making the playoffs is always a nice step forward when a new team joins the league.

For these four squads of the Southern Conference of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup, it’s the start of the win-or-go-home phase of the tournament. 

It’s the play-in tonight, Saturday, as the league enters an exciting phase of competition.

Seventh seed Camarines-Iriga (15-19) will have the twice-to-beat advantage over tenth seed Cagayan de Oro (9-25) while eighth seed Tacloban (10-24) likewise has the same advantage over Palawan-Albay that finished ninth with a 9-25 slate.

Camarines-Iriga vs Cagayan de Oro

The Soaring Eagles ambushed CDO, 18-3, in their first encounter of the season then survived a close encounter, 13-8 in the second round of the southern eliminations. 

For the Soaring Eagles, it is only NM Ronald Llavanes who collected all six points available from the two matches. Senior player Roger Pesimo and Virgen Gil Ruaya have taken four of the six points from his match-ups.

If Camarines-Iriga wish to advance to the playoffs proper, they will need full points from Gil Ruaya, Talan, Walt Allen Talan and Llavanes to spark them.

For CDO, the only players who suited up for both matches are Cleto Vasquez and Edward Tare II. As for the others, it was almost a platoon substitution. 

Fr. Vic Arellano has been huge for CDO. If he can continue his stellar play, if GM Novendra Priasmoro, and if Bobby Salomon can help out that will allow their team to claim more points and send the series to a winner-take-all.

Although Camarines-Iriga has had an up and down conference – they were in second spot at one point in the south – but if they can get top performances from their best players, they can be a threat. Expect them to dispatch to CDO though to advance to the playoffs.

Tacloban vs Palawan-Albay

Tacloban swept the conference series with Palawan-Albay winning 13.5-7.5 and 12-9.

During their first meeting, the Queen’s Gambit gained the early upper hand in blitz play. However, they fell apart in rapid chess.

During the second meeting, the match was closer but Tacloban was steadier in the clutch.

Tacloban’s Melvin Merelos has been their best player during their battles. He took five of the six points from his battles against the tag team of WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego and WIM Mikee Suede.

Leo Lofranco and Eladio Lim have complemented Merelos. However, they will need more than the three to outlast Palawan-Albay which has been coming closer to beating Tacloban.

Palawan-Albay’s best player in this match-up has been WCM Christy Bernales who has gotten the better of her match-up with Judy Ann Mesias. WIM Cathy Secopito has also done well. But for Palawan-Albay, they will need everyone to step up if they want to upset Tacloban.

If Palawan-Albay cannot generate more support for Bernales and Secopito, they'll be going home until the next conference.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on the Facebook pages of PCAP and the respective teams. 

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

Roach warns Pacquiao's exhibition foe

By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time trainer has a simple message for Yoo: It won’t be a walk in the park.
Sports
fbtw

Cone urges Gilas continuity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said yesterday it’s critical to instill continuity in the Gilas program on the way to building a competitive national team for the FIBA World Cup next year and suggested a way...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX, Magnolia set best-of-3 tiff

NLEX, Magnolia set best-of-3 tiff

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Without its top playmaker and veteran big man, NLEX essentially leaned on its shock troopers to carry out its mission of sealing...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers complete sweet, perfect run

Lady Blazers complete sweet, perfect run

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
For the first time in the title series, St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee was forced to call a time out after his team got into...
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 27 minutes ago
Similar to how Valorant highlights female players with Valorant Game Changers, Wild Rift also has things in the works which...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

Obiena leaps to Athletics Worlds final

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Obiena cleared 5.75m in two tries to finish in the Top 12 of two groups of pole vaulters and clinch his place in the fin...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi blows final bid vs Thai foe in Western Amateur playoff

Malixi blows final bid vs Thai foe in Western Amateur playoff

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Malixi’s stroke burned the edge, sending her 22-year-old rival to the finals and ending her hopes for a title crack...
Sports
fbtw
Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff

Cebuano becomes first Pinoy to bag podium in European karting tiff

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The series is a tiff that has seen the likes of Formula 1 drivers Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Geogre...
Sports
fbtw
Leclerc 'fighting for the win' in France as Sainz faces grid penalty

Leclerc 'fighting for the win' in France as Sainz faces grid penalty

2 hours ago
The 24-year-old Monegasque was second fastest behind the Spaniard, who faces a grid penalty of at least 10 places after taking...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with