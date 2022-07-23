Preview: Wesley So Cup Southern Division play-in

MANILA, Philippines — For the Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles, it is another opportunity to reclaim lost glory; for Tacloban which underwent a manpower build-up last year but floundered instead, it’s showing that they belong.

For the Palawan-Albay Queen’s Gambit, after making a statement as the only all-female team in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, it is that they can compete.

For Cagayan de Oro, making the playoffs is always a nice step forward when a new team joins the league.

For these four squads of the Southern Conference of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup, it’s the start of the win-or-go-home phase of the tournament.

It’s the play-in tonight, Saturday, as the league enters an exciting phase of competition.

Seventh seed Camarines-Iriga (15-19) will have the twice-to-beat advantage over tenth seed Cagayan de Oro (9-25) while eighth seed Tacloban (10-24) likewise has the same advantage over Palawan-Albay that finished ninth with a 9-25 slate.

Camarines-Iriga vs Cagayan de Oro

The Soaring Eagles ambushed CDO, 18-3, in their first encounter of the season then survived a close encounter, 13-8 in the second round of the southern eliminations.

For the Soaring Eagles, it is only NM Ronald Llavanes who collected all six points available from the two matches. Senior player Roger Pesimo and Virgen Gil Ruaya have taken four of the six points from his match-ups.

If Camarines-Iriga wish to advance to the playoffs proper, they will need full points from Gil Ruaya, Talan, Walt Allen Talan and Llavanes to spark them.

For CDO, the only players who suited up for both matches are Cleto Vasquez and Edward Tare II. As for the others, it was almost a platoon substitution.

Fr. Vic Arellano has been huge for CDO. If he can continue his stellar play, if GM Novendra Priasmoro, and if Bobby Salomon can help out that will allow their team to claim more points and send the series to a winner-take-all.

Although Camarines-Iriga has had an up and down conference – they were in second spot at one point in the south – but if they can get top performances from their best players, they can be a threat. Expect them to dispatch to CDO though to advance to the playoffs.

Tacloban vs Palawan-Albay

Tacloban swept the conference series with Palawan-Albay winning 13.5-7.5 and 12-9.

During their first meeting, the Queen’s Gambit gained the early upper hand in blitz play. However, they fell apart in rapid chess.

During the second meeting, the match was closer but Tacloban was steadier in the clutch.

Tacloban’s Melvin Merelos has been their best player during their battles. He took five of the six points from his battles against the tag team of WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego and WIM Mikee Suede.

Leo Lofranco and Eladio Lim have complemented Merelos. However, they will need more than the three to outlast Palawan-Albay which has been coming closer to beating Tacloban.

Palawan-Albay’s best player in this match-up has been WCM Christy Bernales who has gotten the better of her match-up with Judy Ann Mesias. WIM Cathy Secopito has also done well. But for Palawan-Albay, they will need everyone to step up if they want to upset Tacloban.

If Palawan-Albay cannot generate more support for Bernales and Secopito, they'll be going home until the next conference.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. with streaming available on the Facebook pages of PCAP and the respective teams.