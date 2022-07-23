Alex Eala drubs British foe to reach W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz semis

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala disposed of Great Britain's Eden Silva quickly in the quarterfinals of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain to enter her second semifinal in a 60K tournament on Friday (early Saturday morning, Manila time).

Eala, who reached the final in her last campaign in a 60,000 tiff, needed less than an hour to dump Silva, 6-1, 6-1.

The 17-year-old was coming off of a walkover win after her foe from Taiwan in the Round of 16 was forced to retire due to injury.

Eala won six games in a row in the opening set after Silva won the first game.

In Set 2, Eala zoomed to 5-0 lead before Silva took one back by holding her serve in Game 6.

But Eala made sure it was only a consolation win as she held her serve right back in Game 7 to take the set and the match.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar thus set up a duel with France's Jessika Ponchet.

Ponchet, seeded 3rd in the tournament, holds a 1-0 head-to-head record with Eala as she beat Eala, 6-2, 6-1, in the Round of 16 at the W25+ Palma Del Rio also in Spain earlier this month.

In the quarterfinal, Ponchet beat Taiwan's En-Shuo Liang in three sets, 6-2, 6(5)-7, 6-3.

Eala vs Ponchet is penciled in at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Manila time.