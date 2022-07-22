^

Sports

Tsukii to get P500k reward from POC for World Games karate gold

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 1:49pm
Tsukii to get P500k reward from POC for World Games karate gold
Junna Tsukii during the 30th Southeast Asian Games held in Manila
Facebook / Junna Tsukii

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii stands to receive another bounty for her World Games gold medal in Birmingham, Alabama two weeks ago — a cool P500,000 check from the Philippine Olympic Committee.

POC president Abraham Tolentino on Friday made the announcement of the additional incentive to Tsukii, who also gets P1 million from the Philippine Sports Commission for her test as mandated by law.

“The POC recognizes Junna’s feat with honor, it wasn’t the Olympics but the World Games are that tough a competition,” said the mayor from Tagaytay.

As this developed, the POC also added P100,000 to help ailing track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado, who is battling Stage Four breast cancer.

It was apart from the P100,000 Tolentino will donate from his personal account to De Vega Mercado, who is currently in critical condition and confined at the Makati Medical Center.

“The news saddens me and the POC, our very own Lydia de Vega, our sports great, a Philippine treasure,” said Tolentino. “We in the POC family, my family, are hoping and praying that she wins this fight in the same manner as she won those great races in her prime.”

KARATE

WORLD GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao
play

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
Converge braces for juggernaut San Miguel in PBA playoffs

Converge braces for juggernaut San Miguel in PBA playoffs

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having sealed their place as the eight seed following Rain or Shine's loss to Magnolia on Wednesday, Coach Jeff Cariaso said...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala reaches W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarters after opponent retires

Alex Eala reaches W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarters after opponent retires

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
After going down in swift fashion, 1-6, against Lee in the opener, Eala was in the middle of a comeback when Lee was forced...
Sports
fbtw

Call for unity

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
SBP president Al Panlilio will make an appeal for all basketball stakeholders to sacrifice and tweak league schedules with Gilas in mind in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup during an SBP general assembly meeting...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal settles for joint 3rd with 69 in Thai LPGA Championship

Superal settles for joint 3rd with 69 in Thai LPGA Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Princess Superal failed to sustain a fine start with a run of backside pars as she ended up joint third in the seventh Thai...
Sports
fbtw
Lyceum sweeps elims in collegiate MLBB tournament

Lyceum sweeps elims in collegiate MLBB tournament

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Now No. 1 heading into the upper bracket playoffs, the immaculate Pirates will gun for the inaugural CCE crown as the heavy...
Sports
fbtw
Saso on the brink despite late rally for 71 in Amundi Evian Championship

Saso on the brink despite late rally for 71 in Amundi Evian Championship

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Yuka Saso charged back with a solid frontside finish to salvage an even-par 71 but will need a lot more push to at least make...
Sports
fbtw
PBA honors Filipinas for AFF win

PBA honors Filipinas for AFF win

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The team, represented by Shai Del Campo, Hali Long, Sara Eggesvik, Alyssa Ube, Inna Palacios and Katrina Guillou, were commended...
Sports
fbtw
Ichie Altamirano looking to lead Stags&rsquo; PBA D-League, NCAA campaigns

Ichie Altamirano looking to lead Stags’ PBA D-League, NCAA campaigns

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
In powering the APEX Fuel-San Sebastian Golden Stags past EcoOil La Salle, 73-51, in their 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with