Ichie Altamirano looking to lead Stags’ PBA D-League, NCAA campaigns

Showing that he can be a two-way impact player for San Sebastian, Ichie Altamirano posted a stat line of 15 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds against La Salle in their PBA D-League match..

MANILA, Philippines – In powering the APEX Fuel-San Sebastian Golden Stags past EcoOil La Salle, 73-51, in their 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup clash, Camillus “Ichie” Altamirano led by example.

Showing that he can be a two-way impact player for head coach Edgar Macaraya, Altamirano posted a stat line of 15 points, seven steals, six assists and five rebounds. His effort helped his side go up to 3-1 in the tournament.

Altamirano considers it just another day at the office.

“As a veteran, vocal ako sa practice at sa game,” he said. “Kailangan ng leadership to help the younger and less experienced players. Lahat naman nagkakaroon ng lapses. Ang importante ay matuto at bumawi.”

The swingman, who joined the Stags in 2018, knows he cannot do it alone and he pointed out to Rommel Calahat as a key player for San Sebastian.

“I know mag-step up siya,” said Altamirano by way of giving a vote of confidence for Calahat, who first came to national attention when his high school team, Assumption Montessori School of Cagayan de Oro had a pair of solid play-off runs in the National Basketball Training Center.

Against EcoOil La Salle, Calahat backstopped Altamirano with 13 points.

“Sa akin, defense muna ang nasa isip ko,” Altamirano described of his approach to the game. “Kailangan mahigpit yung depensa tapos i-translate namin yun into offense.”

Like all Filipino basketball players, the goal is to make it to the PBA.

“Yan ang pangarap ng father ko si Crisostomo Altamirano para sa akin bago siya yumao,” said the Antipolo City native. “Nag-promise ako na pagbubutihan ko ang lahat para makaabot sa PBA.”

However, right now, the goal is to help San Sebastian do well in the PBA D-League and ultimately, NCAA Season 98, which is Altamirano’s last.

He will, of course, have a lot of help from Kenneth Villapando, Jessie Sumoda, Ammar Cosari, Alex Desoyo and Michael Are, who are tasked to lead the Stags.

“Basta defense muna.”