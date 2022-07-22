Obiena begins hunt for historic World Athletics medal

MANILA, Philippines – Asian pole vault record-holder EJ Obiena seeks a place in history as he shoots for a breakthrough medal in the World Athletics Championships in his star-studded event that unfurls Saturday in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Obiena will be among the 32 participants, including the invincible Tokyo Olympic gold medalists and world record owner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who are eyeing nothing less than a podium finish.

The Southeast Asian Games champion was bracketed in the 16-man second group where he is the highest ranked being No. 6 in the world with a personal and season-best record of 5.93 meters and 5.92m, respectively.

The rest of the big guns like Duplantis, World No. 2 Christopher Nilsen of the US and 2016 Rio Games gold winner Thiago Braz of Brazil were drawn into the first group.

American Sam Kendricks, who topped the last edition in Doha three years ago, has skipped the event due to injury.

The qualification stage starts at 6:05 a.m. (Philippine time).

For Obiena to advance to the finals set Monday unfolding at 6:25 a.m. and have a shot at that historic medal for the country in the biennial meet, he would need to clear 5.80m or finish in the top 12.

There, if he makes it that far, Obiena will carry on his broad shoulders the heavy responsibility of accomplishing what no other athletes before him have done — deliver the Philippines’ first ever podium finish in the Worlds.