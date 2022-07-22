SBP stands by Chot, brands Gilas' FIBA Asia Cup bid a 'disappointment'

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has aired its sentiments following Gilas Pilipinas' sub-par showing at the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The latest in a string of sorry performances by the Nationals since the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, Gilas failed to make the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup for the first time since 2007.

In a statement Friday, SBP President Al Panlilio urged stakeholders for the national team to join forces to work toward the goal of "forming a competitive squad" for the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup next year.

READ: @officialSBPinc statement on the recent showing of Gilas Pilipinas in the FIBA Asia Cup | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/ggQY72oo2l — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) July 22, 2022

While Panlilio also called Gilas' performance in Jakarta a "disappointment", the basketball executive stood by embattled head coach Chot Reyes.

"Gilas head coach Chot Reyes had no excuses for the dismal showing but said the outcome could’ve been different if top scorer Dwight Ramos and naturalized player Ange Kouame suited up. He said the team began practice last July 6, a week before the Philippines’ first game against Lebanon and Poy Erram, the only active PBA player on the roster, attended only thrice," the statement read.

"Any coach would’ve backed off from the challenge but Reyes chose to play the cards he was dealt with in keeping his commitment to the country and SBP," they added.

Panlilio, meanwhile, said that they should pull out all the stops for the World Cup due to the significance of the event.

"As FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis mentioned, it’s been nearly 25 years since Greece hosted a world basketball event," said Panlilio.

"We really have to give it full support from all basketball stakeholders." he added.

Per the statement, the SBP will have a meeting of its stakeholders on August 1 to layout the run-up to the World Cup.

The PBA will also play only two conferences next year and will clear its calendar beginning May to the end of the world cup.

The SBP said, however, that getting players for the upcoming three windows of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers will be a "concern".

Still, Filipino-American Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is said to be "sure" in playing for Gilas in the World Cup next year and will "likely" join the Nationals in the fourth window of qualifiers in August.

The statement added that the federation will reach out to NBA prospect Kai Sotto for future Gilas competitions.

But the SBP will look to tap players from the eliminated teams in the PBA Philippine Cup which finals is set to unfurl on August 21.

For the fifth window, which will be held in November, the SBP said it will be "difficult" to assemble a fighting team as leagues like the NBA, PBA, UAAP, NCAA, and other foreign leagues will be in season.

In the sixth window, players from collegiate leagues will be available but not from the PBA.

The SBP executive urged players to "adjust their schedules".

"Panlilio said the time for leagues to sacrifice and adjust schedules with Gilas in mind is now as the World Cup is only a year away," said the statement.