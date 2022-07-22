^

Cignal coach welcomes confidence-boosting win over Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 10:49am
The Cignal HD Spikers celebrate during their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference match against the Creamline Cool Smashers at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Thursday
MANILA, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers took solo lead of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference in emphatic fashion with a four-set victory over league powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex on Thursday.

To preserve their immaculate record, the HD Spikers dumped Creamline, who were riding a 10-match win streak, 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22.

Though a fairly young team in the PVL, the HD Spikers are making themselves known as one of the teams to beat.

And for Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos, the big win over the Cool Smashers will play a key role in helping them reach the mentality of a championship calibre team.

"Sobrang laki," Delos Santos said of how big of a confidence boost the win gave his team.

"Kasi siyempre, gaya nga ng sinasabi ko before ba, talagang nagi-start pa rin talaga 'yung team namin. Wino-work out namin lahat. And then ito, isa 'to sa napakalaking bagay na siguro, kahit papaano 'yung maturity ng team, nadadagdagan," he added.

The maturity of the team became apparent in the second set, where they battled back from seven points down to claim the extended frame, 26-24, to give themselves a 2-0 cushion in the match.

It also manifested itself in the clutch when they scored the last three points of the match after a 22-all deadlock in the fourth frame.

The returning Gel Cayuna scored two points in a row before a Rachel Anne Daquis kill converted the win on their first match point.

Still, Delos Santos admitted that there is still much to work on for his team as the conference progresses.

"But alam namin na marami pang kulang. Kasi siyempre, andoon pa rin kami sa process talaga na kailangan namin na, patuloy naming pagta-trabahuhan 'yung kailangan namin lahat gawin," he said.

The HD Spikers hope to make a deep run in the conference after finishing with the bronze in the Open Conference earlier this year.

Cignal will play the also-ran Petro Gazz Angels next on Tuesday, July 26, at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

