Choco Mucho's Ogunsanya suffers ACL injury

Aduke Ogunsanya is helped off of the court after suffering an injury in the Choco Mucho Flying Titans' game against the Black Mamba Army last Tuesday

MANILA, Philippines — The worst fears of Choco Mucho Flying Titans fans were realized on Thursday evening after the team confirmed that middle blocker Aduke Ogunsanya had suffered a torn ACL. The player incurred the injury after a bad fall in their last match in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference last Tuesday.

In a statement, the team set the record straight on Ogunsanya's status when she landed on teammate Caitlyn Viray's left foot on a block attempt in the third set of Choco Mucho's match against the Black Mamba Army.

Titan Update!



Here's the official statement regarding Aduke Ogunsanya's injury.



Get well soon, Aduke! We wish for your speedy recovery. Rest well and we'll wait for your comeback!#ChocoMucho #CMFT #TitanUpdate pic.twitter.com/2QRFFQusbh — Choco Mucho Flying Titans (@CMFlyingTitans) July 21, 2022

Army won the set and the match, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19.

"Management will ensure Aduke gets the best possible medical care for her to come back stronger in due time," said the team's statement.

It can be recalled that another Flying Titan, Maddie Madayag, had suffered a similar injury back in August 2021.

Madayag has yet to return to the fold of the Flying Titans since then.

This is Ogunsanya's second conference with Choco Mucho.

The Flying Titans are currently 1-2 in the ongoing PVL Invitational and will face sister team and powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers next on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.