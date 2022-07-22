^

Alex Eala reaches W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz quarters after opponent retires

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 9:52am
Alex Eala
Courtesy of Mike Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala bucked a lopsided opening set loss against Taiwan's Ya-Hsuan Lee to move on to the quarterfinals of the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz tiff in Spain in three sets after the latter retired on Thursday.

After going down in swift fashion, 1-6, against Lee in the opener, Eala was in the middle of a comeback when Lee was forced to retire in the thick of the third frame due to injury.

Eala, who took the second set 6-4 to force the deciding third set, was ahead 4-1 when Lee suffered her injury.

In the last game before the retirement, Eala broke Lee's serve in Game 5.

The 17-year-old expressed her support for Lee's recovery after her win.

"I had a good comeback today although my opponent retired on the third set. Wishing her a speedy recovery," the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar wrote on social media.

Eala faces Eden Silva of the United Kingdon in the quartefinal on Friday.

She is looking to make another deep run in the 60K tournament after reaching the final in her last appearance in a W60 tiff.

In her last tournament, Eala was booted out of the W25 Corroios Seixal in Portugan in the Round of 16 in singles and in the quarterfinal for doubles.

Eala isn't playing in the doubles tiff of W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz.

