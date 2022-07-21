Cignal stops streaking Creamline to claim top spot in PVL Invitational

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The Cignal HD Spikers wrested the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference after a four-set victory over the Creamline Cool Smashers, 25-21, 26-24, 14-25, 25-22, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Thursday.

The HD Spikers, who improved to 4-0 for the year, stamped their class on the Cool Smashers, who swept their way to the crown in the PVL Open Conference earlier this year.

Rachel Ann Daquis converted on the match point in the fourth set to win the battle of two erstwhile undefeated teams.

In the opening set, Cignal stymied a late comeback by Creamline, 25-21.

Then in the second set, it was a tremendous fight back by the HD Spikers, who trailed by seven, 11-18, in the frame.

With the Cool Smashers at set point, 24-21, they committed three straight errors to bring Cignal to deuce and extend the set.

The HD Spikers then saw Jerrili Malabanan and Ria Meneses score on back-to-back rallies to claim the 2-0 lead.

Not wanting to go down without a fight, Creamline scored a huge bounce back win in Set 3.

Leaning on the power hits of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, the Cool Smashers routed Cignal, 25-14.

But the HD Spikers bounced back in the fourth frame.

Returning setter Gel Cayuna, who took a rest during Cignal's last game, delivered three points in the clutch to tow the HD Spikers to victory.

Cayuna scored on an ace to bring Cignal to match point and set up the Daquis kill.

Ces Molina paced Cignal with 15 markers while Glaudine Troncoso and Molina added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Carlos had a 21-point outing for Creamline in the loss.

The Cool Smashers fall to 2-1 for the year, and the loss snapped their 10-game unbeaten streak.

Creamline will face sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans next on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena, while Cignal will take on Petro Gazz at the Filoil Flying V Centre on Tuesday, July 26.