Cebu Chooks begins FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger bid vs Croatia

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Chooks dives back into international 3x3 action, testing its mettle against 16 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger in Croatia starting Friday.

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 cager, banners the Philippine club that will slug it out in the Croatian tilt serving as a qualifier to the Lausanne Masters in Switzerland next month.

Cebu, along with Manila Chooks, finished in the Top 8 of the Manila Masters last May as one of the 13 FIBA 3x3 World Tour destinations this year before the finale in Abu Dhabi in December.

Joining Tallo in the Level Nine FIBA 3x3 tilt are Brandon Ramirez, Zach Huang and Mike Nzeusseu under the tutelage of mentor Aldin Ayo.

"Hindi naman kami nawala sa kondisyon since nung Manila Masters. Lagi pa rin kami nag-eensayo at mas gutom kami ngayon para makabawi," said Tallo.

Cebu Chooks will face a familiar competition in Croatia led by world No. 2 Liman of Serbia, No. 5 Riga of Latvia and No. 11 Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia, which they had already played in different tourneys.

World No. 6 Šakiai and No. 15 Marijampol? of Lithuania, No. 14 Düsseldorf of Germany and No. 23 Merksem of Belgium. Croatia’s Zagreb, France’s Paris and Washington DC from the United States also serve as strong contenders.

“It's good to see the team heading back to the road again after the FIBA 3x3 break. We hope that the team shows no rust as this is the beginning of our teams' second half of the year grind," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Aside from a ticket to the Lausanne Masters, at stake in the Croatia joust is a $15,000 grand prize for the champion with the second and third placers taking home $10,000 and $6,000, respectively.