^

Sports

Cebu Chooks begins FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger bid vs Croatia

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 4:46pm
Cebu Chooks begins FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger bid vs Croatia
Mac Tallo
Chooks-to-Go

MANILA, Philippines – Cebu Chooks dives back into international 3x3 action, testing its mettle against 16 teams in the FIBA 3x3 Lipik Challenger in Croatia starting Friday.

Mac Tallo, the country’s top 3x3 cager, banners the Philippine club that will slug it out in the Croatian tilt serving as a qualifier to the Lausanne Masters in Switzerland next month.

Cebu, along with Manila Chooks, finished in the Top 8 of the Manila Masters last May as one of the 13 FIBA 3x3 World Tour destinations this year before the finale in Abu Dhabi in December.

Joining Tallo in the Level Nine FIBA 3x3 tilt are Brandon Ramirez, Zach Huang and Mike Nzeusseu under the tutelage of mentor Aldin Ayo.

"Hindi naman kami nawala sa kondisyon since nung Manila Masters. Lagi pa rin kami nag-eensayo at mas gutom kami ngayon para makabawi," said Tallo.

Cebu Chooks will face a familiar competition in Croatia led by world No. 2 Liman of Serbia, No. 5 Riga of Latvia and No. 11 Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia, which they had already played in different tourneys.

World No. 6 Šakiai and No. 15 Marijampol? of Lithuania, No. 14 Düsseldorf of Germany and No. 23 Merksem of Belgium. Croatia’s Zagreb, France’s Paris and Washington DC from the United States also serve as strong contenders.

“It's good to see the team heading back to the road again after the FIBA 3x3 break. We hope that the team shows no rust as this is the beginning of our teams' second half of the year grind," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas.

Aside from a ticket to the Lausanne Masters, at stake in the Croatia joust is a $15,000 grand prize for the champion with the second and third placers taking home $10,000 and $6,000, respectively.

CEBU CHOOKS

FIBA 3X3
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado has run and won so many races in the past.
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 18 hours ago
In the wake of Gilas’ ninth place finish at the FIBA Asia Cup here comes a breath of good news. Utah Jazz guard Jordan...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff cast completed

Playoff cast completed

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Magnolia roared to its sixth straight win and in the process, decided the fate of teams in pursuit of the last spot in the...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Chery Tiggo spills Petro Gazz for first win in PVL Invitational

Chery Tiggo spills Petro Gazz for first win in PVL Invitational

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With their hopes of playoff contention on the line, the Crossovers dominated the listless Angels in three sets.
Sports
fbtw
Apex-San Sebastian scorches EcoOil-La Salle for 3rd straight PBA D-League win

Apex-San Sebastian scorches EcoOil-La Salle for 3rd straight PBA D-League win

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Red-hot Apex Fuel-San Sebastian torched the misfiring EcoOil-La Salle, 73-51, to post its third consecutive win and force...
Sports
fbtw
Paul Craig seeks to position himself for UFC title shot

Paul Craig seeks to position himself for UFC title shot

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
One thing is for sure, six-foot-three Scotsman Paul Craig is one of the UFC’s rising light heavyweights.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic body comes to Lydia de Vega's aid

Philippine Olympic body comes to Lydia de Vega's aid

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Ailing track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado is not alone in her tough battle with cancer.
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Sarangani aims to end slump; Pampanga, Manila in action

MPBL: Sarangani aims to end slump; Pampanga, Manila in action

2 hours ago
The Sarangani Marlins try to get back on track in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with