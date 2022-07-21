^

Chery Tiggo spills Petro Gazz for first win in PVL Invitational

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 4:16pm
Shaya Adorador (R) and the Chery Tiggo Crossovers kept their Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference semifinals alive after clinching their first victory over the Petro Gazz Angels at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Thursday
STA. ROSA, Laguna – The Chery Tiggo Crossovers barged into the win column of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference after walloping the winless Petro Gazz Angels, 25-22, 25-14, 25-21, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex here on Thursday.

With their hopes of playoff contention on the line, the Crossovers dominated the listless Angels in three sets.

In the opening set, Czarina Carandang foiled a comeback bid by Petro Gazz, after converting on their third set point, 25-22.

The Crossovers looked more dominant in the second frame, where they were comfortably ahead against the Angels.

After a Myla Pablo attack got Petro Gazz within three, 12-15, Chery Tiggo went on a 10-2 finishing kick to take the dominant two set lead, 25-14.

Though the Angels were able to make it a contest with a tit-for-tat affair in the third frame.

In the middle of the set, both teams were knotted at 13-all.

But a 6-1 burst by the Crossovers gave them enough breathing space for the close out win.

Shaya Adorador scored 15 points to lead four Crossovers in double digit scoring.

EJ Laure, Mylene Paat, and Carandang had 13, 12, and 11 markers, respectively.

Alina Bicar distributed the ball well for her team as the starters were able to score at least five points in the victory.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas paced the Angels in the loss with 12 points.

The Crossovers thus keep their hopes alive to move on to the semifinals by finishing in the Top 4 of the standings. They hold a 1-3 card.

Meanwhile, the 0-4 Angels are already out of contention.

Chery face off with the Black Mamba Army next while the Angels lock horns with the Cignal HD Spikers on Tuesday, July 26 at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

