MPBL: Sarangani aims to end slump; Pampanga, Manila in action

Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 3:38pm
MPBL: Sarangani aims to end slump; Pampanga, Manila in action
Sarangani Marlins star Kyt Jimenez

MANILA, Philippines – The Sarangani Marlins try to get back on track in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season presented by Xtreme when they clash with the Bacoor Strikers at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at the Marikina Sports Complex.

After enjoying a five-game winning run, the Marlins are reeling from back-to-back losses against powerhouses Nueva Ecija, 86-80, and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines, 89-86, in overtime, respectively, and need a win to reboot their drive toward a spot in the playoffs.

Like Sarangani, Bacoor is also raring to recover from a 64-65 shocker it got from Muntinlupa on July 12 and is a dangerous opponent.

YouTube sensation Kyt Jimenez, who averages 16.6 points per game, will again lead the OKbet-supported Sarangani with support from Yvan Ludovice, Gabby Espinas and Enrique Caunan, the league's leading shot-blocker with 1.7 per outing.

Bacoor will lean on Mark Montuano, MarkPangilan, RJ Ramirez and Andretti Stevens.

Other games pit Pampanga against Muntinlupa at 5 p.m. and Manila against Quezon City MG Cars at 9 p.m.

The Pampanga (4-4)-Muntinlupa (2-1) tussle is a toss-up, the same with the Manila (3-5)-Quezon City (3-3) collision.

Homegrown stars Jayson Castro Apolonio and Archie Concepcion and Bangar, La Union-find Mitchelle Maynes will power the Pampanga Giant Lanterns.

Muntinlupa will draw power from Domark Matillano, the league's leading scorer with an average of 17.7 points per game as well as a defensive whiz with an average of 3.3 steals and 1.3 blocks an outing; John Cantimbuhan Jr. and Argel Mendoza.

Manila is on a two-game run, while Quezon City is coming off an 88-83 conquest of Mindoro on July 12.

