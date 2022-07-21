Superal fights back with 67 but stays 3 shots off in Thai LPGA Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal, who scrambled for a two-under 70 in a late start in the first round Wednesday, flourished in a switch in tee-time yesterday, coming away with a fiery 67 to wheel back into contention in the seventh Thai LPGA Championship in Phetchaburi, Thailand.

The ace Filipina shotmaker sizzled with four birdies in a backside start then dominated the first two holes to go six-under but failed to complete a bogey-free card with a miscue on No. 8 as she signed for a five-under card and a 137 total heading to the final 18 holes of the TB1.2 million event.

But Patcharajutar Kongkraphan proved a lot tougher and fiercer, matching Superal’s early birdie-binge then rattling off three more birdies at the front on her way to a 65 at the Springfield Royal Country Club for the clubhouse lead at 10-under 134.

Chonlada Chayanun also turned in a solid 67 card she spiked with an eagle on the par-5 second hole for a provisional share of second at 135, which first round leader Chayanit Wangmahapor reached with two birdies in the first six holes at the back.

With so many holes left in her second round stint, Wangmahapor is expected to regain the lead in the third-to-last tournament in the season’s 10-leg Thai LPGA circuit.

Five down after 18 holes, the ICTSI-backed Superal buckled down early with three bridies in the first six holes at the back then strung up three straight from No. 18 but missed a chance on the last par-5 on No. 7. She missed the green on the next and failed to get up and down for her lone yellow mark in her 35-32 round.

Superal is trying to rebound from a final round meltdown the last time out. She tied for the lead heading to the final day of the sixth LPGA Championship at the Singha park Khon Kaen Golf Club last month but floundered with a final round 74 and tumbled to tied 15th in the event won by one-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour leg winner Wannasiri Sirisampant.