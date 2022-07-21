Brace for a fast race in Ironman 70.3 Cebu

MANILA, Philippines – With a new race course modified to stir up the chase for top honors, the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Philippines takes shape to be a fast, furious battle when it is staged August 7 in Mactan, Cebu.

Twelve titles will be up for grabs in various age-group categories from 18-24 to 75-and-above with the fight for the overall championship tipped to go down to the last stride or push, given the new race routes in the 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run event.

“The new race central and swim course at The Mactan Newtown make it an exciting racecourse. From Lapu-Lapu City to the municipality of Cordova, to the newly-opened CCLEX bridge to Cebu, the bike will be fast, exhausting and exhilarating course while the run course has been re-configured to a fast and more exciting route,” said race director Neville Manaois.

That makes Ironman 70.3’s return to the country’s top triathlon hub after a two-year hiatus doubly exciting with close to 2,000 bidders, including bets from at least 40 countries, all geared up for a test of speed, power and endurance in the race put up by Megaworld and The Mactan Newtown.

It will start and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City.

The winning time isn’t expected to breach but is likely to at least approximate the four-hour, one-minute, 22-second clocking posted by Aussie ace Tim Reed in winning his fourth IM title in Cebu in 2019 in the light of the makeup and condition of the new racecourse.

Registration is ongoing and will last up to the race week. For details, visit www.ironman.com/philippines70.3 with official hashtags: #IM703Philippines and #IMasia, social media (Facebook) Megaworld IM703 AIA Vitality and im703ph (Instagram).

Spicing up the event are the relay (male and female) and relay mixed while a CEO trophy will also be disputed in the individual competition of the event backed by Athletic Brewing Co., Hyperice, Santini, Wahoo, Fulgaz, City of Lapu-Lapu, CCLEX, Municipality of Cordova (Cebu) and City of Cebu.

Other event’s supporters are Lalamove, Alaska, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, RLC Residences, Regent, Rudy Project, Sante and Teresa Marble Corp. and media partners Cignal, the Philippine Star and Sportograf.com.

Meanwhile, the swim leg is a single loop clockwise course starting and ending at the Mactan beach, while the bike part is a 3-loop course flagging off at Mactan Newtown to the ML Quezon National Highway to Lapu-Lapu City and to the Municipality of Cordova, exiting at CCLEX bridge to Cebu City and back to the Mactan Newtown.

The closing run part is also a 3-loop course from Mactan Newtown to Punta Engano Road to Amisa, passing by Magellan cross in the third turnaround and taking a right at ML Quezon National Highway and back to the finish line at Mactan Newtown Blvd.