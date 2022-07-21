^

Sports

Emana out to sustain run in PPS Apalit

Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 12:16pm
Emana out to sustain run in PPS Apalit
The boys’ 14-, 16- and 18-and-under categories drew a 64-player field each while four other age categories feature 32-player casts, all eager and ready to take the spotlight in a week-long battle of power and guts in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop at the Aqua Verde courts.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Mica Emana seeks to bring her winning act to Pampanga, all primed for another crack at not just one but two titles in the PPS-PEPP national age-group tournament which begins Friday, July 22, at Zentro tennis courts in Apalit.

While she remains ranked at No. 3 in both 16- and 18-and-under divisions, the rising Quezon City star is all focused on the task at hand, expecting a fierce challenge from the top guns but hopeful of matching her two-title romp in last week’s Olivarez Cup.

The country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro heads to the north after another successful run in Mindanao, the Visayas and in south Luzon with close to 200 entries all geared up for a week-long battle of power and style for top honors in eight age categories and ranking points. 

For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Emana, who posted a win and a runner-up finish in Sta. Rosa, Laguna two weeks back, repelled Marielle Jarata to claim the 16-U title in the Olivarez Cup. She then got back at sister Kaye-Ann in 18-U finals to come into this week’s battle the marked player.

But Jarata, Kaye-Ann Emana and Glaiza Corpuz, among others, are going all-out to stop her in the premier class while Jana Diaz, Sandra Bautista and Jarata try to take charge in 16-U play of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop and backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

A tight battle also looms in boys’ play, which drew full-packed 32-player rosters in four divisions, with Marc Jarata, Exequiel Jucutan, Thomas Bernardo, Darwin Cosca, Mateo Rivas and Ivan Manila headlining the 18-U field and Kendrick Bona going for back-to-back in 16-U that also features siblings Frank and France Dilao, Cosca, Rivas and Manila.

The Dilao brothers also lead the 14-U cast that includes Reign Maravilla, Gabriel Cruz, Pablo Olivarez III and Zachary Morales, the last two also tipped to dispute the 12-U crown while Adriana Lanza also seeks a second straight title in girls’ 12-U as well as Jelena Diaz in 14-U side.

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

De Vega-Mercado in critical condition

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Former Asian sprint queen Lydia de Vega-Mercado has run and won so many races in the past.
Sports
fbtw
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 17 hours ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw
Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
De Vega-Mercado's daughter and volleyball player Paneng Mercado posted on her social media that the former has been battling...
Sports
fbtw
Playoff cast completed

Playoff cast completed

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Magnolia roared to its sixth straight win and in the process, decided the fate of teams in pursuit of the last spot in the...
Sports
fbtw

Recipe for disaster

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It was a tragedy waiting to happen and as expected, the roof caved in on the Philippines at the FIBA Asia Cup here. Gilas failed to achieve what it sought out.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Baseball star Ohtani scoops prestigious ESPY Award as top athlete in men's sports

Baseball star Ohtani scoops prestigious ESPY Award as top athlete in men's sports

50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels' two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named best male athlete of the year at the ESPY Awards, beating out...
Sports
fbtw
Brace for a fast race in Ironman 70.3 Cebu

Brace for a fast race in Ironman 70.3 Cebu

57 minutes ago
With a new race course modified to stir up the chase for top honors, the upcoming Ironman 70.3 Philippines takes shape to...
Sports
fbtw
UP starts strong in UCBL; Perpetual wins 2nd straight

UP starts strong in UCBL; Perpetual wins 2nd straight

1 hour ago
Reigning UAAP champion University of the Philippines lived up to its lofty billing by blasting Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas,...
Sports
fbtw
Emana out to sustain run in PPS Apalit

Emana out to sustain run in PPS Apalit

1 hour ago
Mica Emana seeks to bring her winning act to Pampanga, all primed for another crack at not just one but two titles in the...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi misses medal honors, but upbeat in match play

Malixi misses medal honors, but upbeat in match play

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Rianne Malixi failed to match Sadie Englemann’s fiery windup and missed clinching the low medal honors, settling for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with