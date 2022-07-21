Converge braces for juggernaut San Miguel in PBA playoffs

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers face a tall task in their first conference as a PBA franchise as they face off with the twice-to-beat San Miguel Beermen in the first round of the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

Having sealed their place as the eight seed following Rain or Shine's loss to Magnolia on Wednesday, Coach Jeff Cariaso said that his team is getting ready for whatever San Miguel throws at them.

"We know how tough that's gonna be. We need to come out with better effort, a better game plan," said Cariaso, whose wards finished with a 5-6 slate.

"But again, it is what it is. We can't choose who we're gonna play in the playoffs," he added.

The Beermen are looking to return to the pinnacle of the Philippine Cup after winning five straight from 2014 to 2019.

They have since failed to make the finals twice as Barangay Ginebra and the TNT Tropang Giga took turns as champions in 2020 and 2021.

Despite knowing how eager the Beermen will be to quickly dispose of them, Cariaso and the FiberXers are looking forward to the challenge for the young team.

"Every game is gonna be a tough game, you know, why not the No. 1 team? We'll give our best and see what happens after that," he said.

The Philippine Cup will wrap up its elimination round with four more games on Thursday and Friday before kicking off the playoffs shortly after.

Top seeds San Miguel and TNT, which have already played all their elimination games, will head into the postseason with twice-to-beat edges.