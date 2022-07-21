Exhibition fight purely for charity, Pacquiao says

Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo face off during the press conference Wednesday at Shangri-La The Fort announcing their exhibition fight.

MANILA, Philippines – Stressing he is done with professional boxing, Manny Pacquiao said his upcoming exhibition bout with a Korean martial artist will be only for a good cause.

“I am more excited in finding out how many homeless people and families I can help than in actually returning to the boxing ring,” Pacquiao told media men at the Shangri-La The Fort in Taguig on Wednesday when he announced his exhibition fight with YouTuber DK Yoo.

The showcase bout, which will be held on December 11 in Seoul, will feature Pacquiao and Yoo duking it out for six two-minute rounds. There is no word yet on what size of gloves they will use, but the two fighters won’t be wearing headgear and there will be no weight limit.

A press kit specifies the Pacquiao-Yoo fight as a “fund-raising event” whose proceeds “shall be used to help rebuild homes in the areas affected by the conflict in Ukraine.”

Pacquiao added that he will use the event to also pool funds to expand his “Pacman Village” in his hometown General Santos City — the boxing icon’s latest housing program for the homeless.

“Ang importante ay ma-entertain din ang mga tao (What is important is that people will also be entertained),” the former eight-division world champion said of his fight with Yoo, who describes himself as “movement, meditation and fighting coach” and is the founder of Warfare Combat System.

Pacquiao said he has heard nothing about Yoo — who has over 600,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel — until their paths crossed a few months ago in General Santos City, where the plan for a charity boxing match was eventually hatched.

“I know Manny is very fast and he will beat me, but I will still try to surprise him when we fight,” Yoo, 42, said through an interpreter.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao retired from boxing after losing to Yordenis Ugas in August last year. He shortly embarked on an unsuccessful presidential bid, then made a surprise announcement that he will figure in his first exhibition bout.

But could this lead to another regular pro fight for the boxing legend?

“Wala, ang alam ko nag-announce na ako ng retirement (No. Last time I heard, I already announced my retirement),” said Pacquiao.

“Unless magbago ang isip ko (Unless I change my mind).”