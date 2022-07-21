^

Folayang, Team Lakay donate learning tools to SPED students in Benguet

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 10:16am
Eduard Folayang (L, in red) during the turnover of the Team Lakay donation drive items to Benguet National High School
Courtesy of Team Lakay

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio MMA stable Team Lakay proved that they aren't just heroes inside the cage, but also out of it.

Team Lakay, led by former ONE lightweight champion Eduard Folayang, spearheaded a donation drive to Benguet National High School where they collaborated with ONE Championship's ONE Warrior Series to give a 70-inch android smart TV, a futsal set, a whiteboard, and a slew of educational toys to the school.

All donations were turned over by Team Lakay to the school's principal Nestor Dalay-On last week.

Joining Folayang in the turnover was reigning ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio and former ONE world titlists Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario.

Other Team Lakay stars like Lito Adiwang, Edward Kelly and Jeremy Pacatiw were also present.

Representatives from the Team Lakay foundation were also there.

The school, through its special education teacher Mercy Gorospe, had reached out to Team Lakay and ONE Championship for the donation drive.

The equipment will be used by special education students in the school.

Worth noting is that Folayang is a licensed teacher and had taught English and Physical Education before leaving the classroom for the MMA cage.

