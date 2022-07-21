^

Sports

Camarines-Iriga ends Wesley So Cup elims with Armageddon win vs Surigao

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 9:59am
Camarines-Iriga ends Wesley So Cup elims with Armageddon win vs Surigao
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- There is nothing like a big win — over a top team — to snap a four-game losing streak.

There is nothing like an exhilarating win — in Armageddon to be precise — to enter the play-in of the Wesley So Cup on a high note.

The Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles fell behind to the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 4.5-2.5 after blitz play. Surigao’s top three players — GM Enrico Sevillano, Lennon Hart Salgados and Mariel Romero — led the win in taking that early advantage.

Their opposite numbers in Camarines-Iriga — Virgen Gil Ruaya, Walt Allen Talan and Ezraline Alvarez — roared back to life in rapid chess to take four of the six points that helped notch the score at 10.5-all to send the game to extra boards.

In Armageddon, Ruaya and Tallan bested Sevillano and FM Vince Alaan, respectively, to give Camarines-Iriga a 2-1 win.

Prior to the final match of the elimination round, Camarines-Iriga lost to the Southern Division powers Iloilo, Davao, Zamboanga, and Negros by an average of 8.5 points. It is a sobering reminder of how far the Soaring Eagles have fallen since the first two conferences of the first season of PCAP when they were an acknowledged powerhouse squad.

With defections and now a merger with Iriga, hopefully, their chess play will look up. Though finishing the eliminations with a sub-.500 record of 15-19, good for seventh in the south. They have a chance to make the playoffs and hopefully, nick a higher seed or two.

Surigao, for its part, has had one of its best showing thus far with a 22-12 slate that saw them place fifth in the south.

They began the first ever conference of PCAP with an 8-26 record. They followed that up with a 10-24 record and made the play-in of the inaugural Wesley So Cup last year. They dropped out of the playoff race in the season-ending Open Conference with an 8-15 slate.

However, come the second season of PCAP, the Fianchetto Checkmates got out of their funk and finished fifth in the eliminations with a 21-13 record. They made the playoffs but lost to Negros in two matches in the quarterfinals. 

They hope that this year, they will go deeper into the playoffs. 

The play-in matches of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup begin  Saturday, July 23.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

Help needed as cancer-stricken track and field great Lydia De Vega in 'critical condition'

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
De Vega-Mercado's daughter and volleyball player Paneng Mercado posted on her social media that the former has been battling...
Sports
fbtw
Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

Buboy Fernandez not ruling out boxing return for Pacquiao

By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
“Why not?”
Sports
fbtw

Recipe for disaster

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
It was a tragedy waiting to happen and as expected, the roof caved in on the Philippines at the FIBA Asia Cup here. Gilas failed to achieve what it sought out.
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Clarkson, who once represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, will be considered a naturalized player by FIBA should...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 4 days ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
10-episode reality series kicks off EASL Season 1 inaugural

10-episode reality series kicks off EASL Season 1 inaugural

20 minutes ago
The East Asia Super League (EASL) kicks off its Season 1 excitement behind a groundbreaking, long-form reality series about...
Sports
fbtw
Folayang, Team Lakay donate learning tools to SPED students in Benguet

Folayang, Team Lakay donate learning tools to SPED students in Benguet

By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Baguio MMA stable Team Lakay proved that they aren't just heroes inside the cage, but also out of it.
Sports
fbtw
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Blazers on cusp of season sweep

Lady Blazers on cusp of season sweep

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
St. Benilde coach Jerry Yee knew his team would be a little rusty going into the opener of their NCAA Season 97 women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

Clarkson to reinforce Gilas

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
In the wake of Gilas’ ninth place finish at the FIBA Asia Cup here comes a breath of good news. Utah Jazz guard Jordan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with