Camarines-Iriga ends Wesley So Cup elims with Armageddon win vs Surigao

MANILA, Philippines -- There is nothing like a big win — over a top team — to snap a four-game losing streak.

There is nothing like an exhilarating win — in Armageddon to be precise — to enter the play-in of the Wesley So Cup on a high note.

The Camarines-Iriga Soaring Eagles fell behind to the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates, 4.5-2.5 after blitz play. Surigao’s top three players — GM Enrico Sevillano, Lennon Hart Salgados and Mariel Romero — led the win in taking that early advantage.

Their opposite numbers in Camarines-Iriga — Virgen Gil Ruaya, Walt Allen Talan and Ezraline Alvarez — roared back to life in rapid chess to take four of the six points that helped notch the score at 10.5-all to send the game to extra boards.

In Armageddon, Ruaya and Tallan bested Sevillano and FM Vince Alaan, respectively, to give Camarines-Iriga a 2-1 win.

Prior to the final match of the elimination round, Camarines-Iriga lost to the Southern Division powers Iloilo, Davao, Zamboanga, and Negros by an average of 8.5 points. It is a sobering reminder of how far the Soaring Eagles have fallen since the first two conferences of the first season of PCAP when they were an acknowledged powerhouse squad.

With defections and now a merger with Iriga, hopefully, their chess play will look up. Though finishing the eliminations with a sub-.500 record of 15-19, good for seventh in the south. They have a chance to make the playoffs and hopefully, nick a higher seed or two.

Surigao, for its part, has had one of its best showing thus far with a 22-12 slate that saw them place fifth in the south.

They began the first ever conference of PCAP with an 8-26 record. They followed that up with a 10-24 record and made the play-in of the inaugural Wesley So Cup last year. They dropped out of the playoff race in the season-ending Open Conference with an 8-15 slate.

However, come the second season of PCAP, the Fianchetto Checkmates got out of their funk and finished fifth in the eliminations with a 21-13 record. They made the playoffs but lost to Negros in two matches in the quarterfinals.

They hope that this year, they will go deeper into the playoffs.

The play-in matches of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup begin Saturday, July 23.