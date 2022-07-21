^

Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 21, 2022 | 9:50am
Chot Reyes explains stark contrast of Gilas results after Tab Baldwin's departure
Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes has long been under fire for the lackluster performances of the national team since he took over the helm earlier this year.

After a string of promising performances under the tutelage of Tab Baldwin, including a FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers stint where they went 6-0, the Nationals saw back-to-back streaks ended in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Hanoi and Jakarta, respectively.

In Hanoi, the Philippines missed out on a gold medal for the first time since 1989 after losing to Indonesia in the virtual gold medal match.

Then in the FIBA Asia Cup, Gilas failed to enter the quarterfinals for the first time since 2007 and also absorbed their first loss against Japan in more than a decade.

Reyes thus earned the ire of Filipino basketball fans with this infamous stretch.

But during a guesting with Quinito Henson and Dyan Castillejo's PlayitrightTV, Reyes explained his side on what had happened that led to Gilas' free fall.

"[Coach Tab] had the benefit of three months, they had a full three, four month training in a bubble. Remember that was just when COVID was coming in and people were, that team, that Tab put together had the benefit of full preparation time and we were very excited, myself included, I was very excited of that program that was put together and was in fact playing competitively and playing well," Reyes said, talking about Baldwin and Gilas' preparations for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers back in 2020.

"Unfortunately, a lot of things happened. Players went to Japan, someone went to Taipei, other players went to the PBA. So that program that coach Tab put together is no longer, is no longer there," he added.

Commitments to clubs, according to Reyes, has been hindering the players' willingness to come and prepare with the national team for competitions.

True enough, Gilas had a short preparation time heading into the SEA Games due to the PBA Governor's Cup, which wrapped up only in late April.

Then in the Asia Cup, only Poy Erram was able to join the Nationals' fold from the PBA side.

Reyes said these issues are the reasons behind Baldwin stepping aside.

"I guess that's why he stepped down and I was asked to now take over and like I said, I took over a program with very little remaining and we're just trying to put it together now," said Reyes.

Now, the veteran tactician is asking for Filipinos' continued support and understanding amid the struggles of the national team.

"We're trying to repair the plane as we're flying it at the same time... I hope that we are able to just continue getting the support of everyone," he said.

Next up for Gilas is two games in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers in late August where they are expecting Filipino-American NBA guard Jordan Clarkson to play for the team.

