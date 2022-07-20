^

Sports

PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 2:42pm
PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line
The Cool Smashers have been drawing strength from version of the Fantastic Four of skipper Alyssa Valdez, setter Jia de Guzman and the power-hitting duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.
PVL

Games Thursday
(Sta. Rosa, Laguna)
2:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo
5:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal and Creamline stake their unbeaten slates as they tangle when the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference goes out of town at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Thursday.

The HD Spikers have roared to a mighty 3-0 start while the Cool Smashers hurdled their first two assignments.

But after their 5:30 p.m. showdown, only one will remain unscathed and on top.

It was a long-anticipated match between the league’s top teams as the two were supposed to meet in the Open Conference finals early this year after sweeping their respective groups.

But some ill twists of fate denied the much-anticipated duel from ever materializing.

Now they have a chance to prove which team is superior.

“Cignal is one of the strongest teams in the conference, that’s why we must prepare,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

The Cool Smashers have been drawing strength from version of the Fantastic Four of skipper Alyssa Valdez, setter Jia de Guzman and the power-hitting duo of Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza.

That is why Cignal mentor Shaq delos Santos has constantly pleaded to his charges to keep their laser-like focus to the game.

“I don’t consider our team as one of the strongest. But we have to stay focused on every game. Despite our victories, there’s still a lot to improve in our system, it’s a process,” said delo Santos.

Ces Molina has been the most consistent of all as she averaged around 18 points a game.

Setter Gel Cayuna is expected to be activated again after she was rested in Cignal’s 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 demolition of Chery Tiggo Saturday.

Ayel Estranero effectively filled the void in Cayuna’s absence.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz (0-3) and Chery Tiggo (0-3) collide at 2:30 p.m. in a match between the league’s winless squads.

CIGNAL

CREAMLINE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kiefer Ravena takes blame for 'shortcomings' as Gilas leader in FIBA Asia Cup

Kiefer Ravena takes blame for 'shortcomings' as Gilas leader in FIBA Asia Cup

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Ravena, a five-time gold medalist with Gilas in the Southeast Asian Games, was among the few experienced players in the FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Clarkson, who once represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, will be considered a naturalized player by FIBA should...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas bows to Japan, misses FIBA Asia Cup quarters

Gilas bows to Japan, misses FIBA Asia Cup quarters

17 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas got outgunned by a well-oiled Japan basketball machine, absorbing a 102-81 blowout loss in their knockout...
Sports
fbtw

No to revolving door policy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It wasn’t as if Gilas head coach Chot Reyes didn’t know what to expect when the call came to invite him back to pilot the national team starting the combined first and second FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier

Saso seeks to snap spell vs Korda, Boutier

By Jan Veran | 31 minutes ago
Without a tournament win halfway through the LPGA Tour season — and for over a year, Yuka Saso isn’t a bit bothered...
Sports
fbtw
Asian Games reset to October 2023

Asian Games reset to October 2023

By Joey Villar | 51 minutes ago
A piece of good news greeted the Filipino athletes after learning that the Asian Games have been rescheduled from September...
Sports
fbtw
Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

Hali Long: Filipinas now among top contenders in Southeast Asia football

By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
Building off of years of development, the Filipinas have cemented themselves in competing against the likes of long-time powerhouses...
Sports
fbtw
PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

PVL Invitational: Cignal, Creamline put perfect records on line

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Cignal and Creamline stake their unbeaten slates as they tangle when the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Filipina swimmer, who grew up in and represented Canada in international competitions, will be using the facilities in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with