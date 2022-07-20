Singson rallies to stay in FCG golf hunt

MANILA, Philippines – Mafy Singson charged back at the finish to salvage a one-under 69 and stay in the thick of things in the FCG Callaway World Championship paced by Thai Thitikarn Thapasit at Rancho Mirage, California Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Singson headed for a fumbling day with three bogeys against a birdie after 11 holes but birdied the par-5 12th and built on that effort to gain strokes on Nos. 15 and 18 and back in the hunt with a 137, just two shots off the Thai heading to the final round of the 54-hole championship of the Future Champions Golf tour.

The Team ICTSI spearhead, out to make up for her joint 23rd finish in last week’s Junior Golf Championships in San Diego, kicked off her campaign this week with a 68 at the par-70 layout but tumbled down the leaderboard with bogeys on Nos. 5, 9 and 10 against a birdie on the sixth.

She tied for third with Jamaica’s Emily Mayne, who also rallied with a 67, with Thapasit likewise shooting a three-under card to stay in command at 135 after an opening 65. The Thai led Japanese One Kashima, who also carded a 67 for a 136.

Meanwhile, Singson’s teammate Arnie Taguines failed to sustain a frontside 34 with a wild backside finish that featured an eagle and a birdie but marred by two double bogeys and a bogey. She turned in a second straight 71 for a 142 and a share of 20th, seven strokes off the Thai in the premier girls’ 15-18 division.

In other fronts, Lia Rosca slowed down with a 71 after a 69 for eighth at 140 in girls’ 13-14 class led by Hong Kong’s Arianna Lau, who pooled a 131 after a 65 going to the last 18 holes; Lois Laine Go groped for an 87 after an 84 for 32nd place at 171 in 11-12 division paced by Chinese Moyu Wang, who assembled a 137 after a 69; Margaux Namoco carded a 41 for joint 24th at 83 in 9-10 category led by Auckland’s Yuetong Xin, who shot a 61 for a 59; and Brianna Macasaet scored a 35 to move to No. 15 at 75 in 8-and-under side dominated by Thais Anna Ponghathaikul and Nichapa Chobhimves, who made 64 and 65 after 34 and 33, respectively.

In boys’ division, Tristan Padilla and Patrick Tambalque lay too far behind in 13-14 class leader Parin Sarasmut, also of Thailand, who posted a 66 for a 129 with the former limping with a 75 for 149 at joint 42nd and the latter fighting back with a 72 for a share of 48th at 150.

Zachary Villaroman also rebounded with a 76 but could only improve to joint 54th at 156.

In 9-10 class, Ralph Batican fumbled with a 74 and slipped to joint 13th at 145, eight shots behind Thai Supakorn Wejsupaporn, who pooled a 137 after a 69, while Cat Dann and Jacobo Gomez assembled 161 and 168 after 79 and 88, respectively.