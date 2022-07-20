Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team is expecting a big boost in their campaign in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers set next month.

This as Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson is expected to join the team, as revealed by Gilas Pilipinas program director and head coach Chot Reyes.

Clarkson, who once represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, will be considered a naturalized player by FIBA should he be able to suit up in the stint.

Apart from that, Reyes is also eyeing to have more pro players in his helm after a botched campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup bared the troubles of having inexperienced players lead the helm.

"By then, we will have some PBA players available because the PBA players will then be in the semifinals or approaching the finals already so there will be already some players available. Very thankful for the PBA for allowing us, lending us those players," said Reyes on his guesting on PlayitrightTV.

"We also have word that Jordan Clarkson is also coming. Hoping to join the team as well to play on the 25th and the 29th," he added.

Gilas plays Lebanon on August 25 and Saudi Arabia on the 29th.

Reyes, who has been the subject of ire of Filipino hoops fans after sub-par showings for Gilas in the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the FIBA Asia Cup, also said that he was keen on having 7'3" big man Kai Sotto on tap as well.

"Hopefully, Kai Sotto can make it this time," he said.

Sotto was initially said to be joining Gilas for the FIBA Asia Cup by his former agent Joel Bell. But Sotto recanted this statement shortly after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft last month.