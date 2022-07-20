^

Sports

Heno, Pael dispute vacant BWO Asia bantam title

Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 1:20pm
Heno, Pael dispute vacant BWO Asia bantam title
Edward Heno, who sports a 14-1-5 win-loss-draw record with five knockouts, returns to the ring after three years of inactivity.

MANILA, Philippines – Edward “General” Heno and compatriot Roenel “The Hitman” Pael clash for the vacant Boxing Worldwide Organization (BWO) Asia bantamweight championship on August 5 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 29-year-old Heno, who sports a 14-1-5 win-loss-draw record with five knockouts, returns to the ring after three years of inactivity. He hopes his comeback fight against Pael of Matalom, Leyte will eventually lead him to another crack at a world title within the year.

“Heno is going to be an attractive fighter in the world bantamweight division. He is ready to challenge anyone,” Aljoe Jaro of International Promotion and 5 Stars Entertainment and Promotions Inc., the promoter of the fight, said. “He was a former Philippine, WBO and OBPF champion.” 

Heno last fought on October 23, 2019, in Indio, a losing via unanimous decision to World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight champion Elwin Soto of Mexico. 

But Jaro believes Heno would soon rise to the occasion and prove himself worthy of another world title shot at bantamweight or super flyweight.

“He only lost once but he will be back to win and dominate again,” he added. “Heno will prove to everyone that he belongs to the elite class.”

Pael totes a 23-11-1 record with 12 knockouts.

Other scheduled bouts are former WBC flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro battling RV Deniega in a 10-round bantamweight bout, and Weljohn Mindoro facing Jemson Egera in a 10-round middleweight clasg.

The BWO is a global professional boxing sanctioning body founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Enoch Cruz, the BWO president, and Mirlo de Castro, BWO vice president, will be arriving in Manila to grace the first ever BWO bout in the Philippines.

BOXING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw

No to revolving door policy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It wasn’t as if Gilas head coach Chot Reyes didn’t know what to expect when the call came to invite him back to pilot the national team starting the combined first and second FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
After AFF win, Filipinas' Guillou warns against taking progress for granted

After AFF win, Filipinas' Guillou warns against taking progress for granted

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Back-to-back victories over regional powerhouses Vietnam and Thailand en route to the country's first-ever football championship...
Sports
fbtw

PBA takes break for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday the pro league will play two conferences this coming season and take a three-month break to allow pro players an extended period of training with Gilas in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

UAAP champions UP Maroons to kick off Filoil Preseason Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The Maroons, who ended a 36-year championship drought earlier this year, will usher in the 17-team tourney with a game against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

Olympic medalist swimmer Kayla Sanchez to train at New Clark City

By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
The Filipina swimmer, who grew up in and represented Canada in international competitions, will be using the facilities in...
Sports
fbtw
Singson rallies to stay in FCG golf hunt

Singson rallies to stay in FCG golf hunt

By Jan Veran | 40 minutes ago
Mafy Singson charged back at the finish to salvage a one-under 69 and stay in the thick of things in the FCG Callaway World...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

MPBL: Zamboanga, Nueva Ecija victorious in Bacolod

49 minutes ago
Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines stayed unscathed as Bacolod Bingo Plus suffered another meltdown in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

By Michelle Lojo | 55 minutes ago
Llabes adds that esports, unlike physical sports, shouldn't have any division between men and women as it is a level playing...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

Jordan Clarkson expected to play for Gilas in next FIBA World Cup qualifiers window

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Clarkson, who once represented the Philippines in the 2018 Asian Games, will be considered a naturalized player by FIBA should...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with