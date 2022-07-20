Heno, Pael dispute vacant BWO Asia bantam title

MANILA, Philippines – Edward “General” Heno and compatriot Roenel “The Hitman” Pael clash for the vacant Boxing Worldwide Organization (BWO) Asia bantamweight championship on August 5 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The 29-year-old Heno, who sports a 14-1-5 win-loss-draw record with five knockouts, returns to the ring after three years of inactivity. He hopes his comeback fight against Pael of Matalom, Leyte will eventually lead him to another crack at a world title within the year.

“Heno is going to be an attractive fighter in the world bantamweight division. He is ready to challenge anyone,” Aljoe Jaro of International Promotion and 5 Stars Entertainment and Promotions Inc., the promoter of the fight, said. “He was a former Philippine, WBO and OBPF champion.”

Heno last fought on October 23, 2019, in Indio, a losing via unanimous decision to World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight champion Elwin Soto of Mexico.

But Jaro believes Heno would soon rise to the occasion and prove himself worthy of another world title shot at bantamweight or super flyweight.

“He only lost once but he will be back to win and dominate again,” he added. “Heno will prove to everyone that he belongs to the elite class.”

Pael totes a 23-11-1 record with 12 knockouts.

Other scheduled bouts are former WBC flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro battling RV Deniega in a 10-round bantamweight bout, and Weljohn Mindoro facing Jemson Egera in a 10-round middleweight clasg.

The BWO is a global professional boxing sanctioning body founded in 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Enoch Cruz, the BWO president, and Mirlo de Castro, BWO vice president, will be arriving in Manila to grace the first ever BWO bout in the Philippines.