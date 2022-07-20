Last day of Wesley So Cup elims set tonight

MANILA, Philippines — After almost a two-month grind, we have come to the final play date — Wednesday, July 20 — of the Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

All that is left is placing in the final tally as well as the playoffs and play-in. In terms of huge implications, there’s none.

For the third consecutive tournament, the Pasig King Pirates (29-4) topped the Northern Division while the Iloilo Kisela Knights (31-2) have a record four finishes atop the South by the end of the elimination round.

They are 13.5 won-points away from breaching the 500-point barrier for the second consecutive time. Of course, that entirely depends on how they fare against the Mindoro Tamaraws who are out of the play-in.

Pasig scored a league-record 518 points in the last All-Filipino Cup. All they have to answer now is… can they finally win the big one?

Perhaps the takeaway from the North is the resurgence of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights (26-6) and the Manila Indios Bravos, who have shown steel-eyed nerves late in this stage of the competition.

Although Caloocan had a better record at the end of the inaugural All-Filipino Cup at 29-5, they have more won points this time around, 466-461.5, and they have a game at hand.

Manila likewise has had their best showing since last year’s Wesley So Cup when they posted a 30-4 record. They followed that up with a 23-9 slate in last year’s Open Conference and a sub-.500 record in the recent All-Filipino tilt, 16-18.

Two-time champions San Juan Predators have not been their imperious selves in these past two elimination rounds. But they showed up when they needed to as the playoffs have been their domain.

Yet, the Predators have looked more vulnerable. Their current 26-7 record is their worst in PCAP’s five conferences. That is if one can call that record bad. But when you are used to blowing opponents away, then you can theorize so.

Over in the South, Iloilo – regardless whether they win or lose their match against Tacloban tonight – will have their best showing in PCAP’s young history. Their 31-2 record is their best so far. Twice they finished the eliminations with a 30-4 record. It should be noted though that every time they top the eliminations, they do not win the title.

When they won last year’s Wesley So Cup, they were third in the south with a 27-7 slate right behind the now defunct Cordova and Camarines.

So like Pasig, they are in a position to reverse a trend.

The Negros Kingsmen is one of those squads surging in the south. Their 26-7 slate, second before tonight’s matches, at 26-7, is their best since the inaugural All-Filipino Cup.

They are tied with Davao with the same record. What separates them are the won-points, 452.5-448, in favor of Negros.

Negros faces Cagayan de Oro while Davao stares Tacloban in the eye tonight.

Davao technically has its best squad thus far in their three conferences in PCAP as they took in the best of last year’s shock guest squad, the Philippine Paralympics Team and the addition of GM Darwin Laylo. And yet, they are only one win away from matching their recent All-Filipino showing with a 27-7 record. In that conference, Davao also finished with 455.5 points.

While they are one of the league’s top squads, they have looked a bit shaky this conference. How deep they go these playoffs is one half of the questions posed to them. The other is, can they finally get past Iloilo, the one team they have been unable to defeat.

The regular powers are where they are supposed to be. But can any of the middle tier squads shock and surprise?

Can that be the Toledo Trojans, who have knocked on the door but found it unanswered in the last two conferences?

We will have to wait because tonight’s matches will be about how they jockey for position.

The tournament's matches can be viewed on streaming via the league’s Facebook page as well as on the respective squad pages.