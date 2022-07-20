^

Philippine esports body-sanctioned tournaments open to all, says coach

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
July 20, 2022 | 1:46pm
(L-R): SIBOL Overall Head Coach Ralph Llabes speaking to the media during PeSO's Thanksgiving Night
Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO)

MANILA, Philippines — The overall head coach of the Philippines' national esports team stessed that projects and tournaments under the Philippine Esports Organization's (PeSO), including competions under its National Grassroot Project,  are open to everyone, not just male players.

"Walang stereotype yun, lahat pwede sumali. Kung may kapansanan, kung anu mang kasarian mo, lahat pwede sumali," Coach Ralph Llabes during a press conference at at the Hilton Manila for PeSO's Thanksgiving Night last July 14.

Llabes made the statement in response to an inquiry on whether PeSO has plans for the female side of the industry.

He added that esports, unlike physical sports, shouldn't have any division between men and women, stressing a level playing field.

Though the Philippine esports body is gauging the idea of how to empower more the female sector of esports, from Llabes' perspective, an all female-tournament will obviously limit the competition to female players, thereby making it disadvatageous.

"Say for example, gumawa tayo ng female [only] tournaments and then eight teams lang yung sasali in comparison to 500 teams, then most definitely I want to play doon sa 500 team tournament para mas maraming skill sets yung makakalaban ko," explained Llabes.

In the 31st Southeast Asian Games, Sibol's first all-female team, the Women's Wild Rift squad, made a mark by winning the first ever female esports event in the regional biennial meet.

