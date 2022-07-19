Bowling legend Bong Coo named Philippine sports commissioner

MANILA, Philippines – Bowling icon Olivia “Bong” Coo will get a chance to extend her legendary career from the alleys of the sport that she loves most to the Philippine Sports Commission’s office in Malate, Manila as a commissioner.

The PSC confirmed Tuesday that they had already received from Malacanang the appointment papers of the four-time world champion to fill in one of the vacant multiple positions inside the agency.

Coo, in fact, visited the PSC and had a photo with officer-in-charge and executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr. and had chosen the office of ex-commissioner Ramon Fernandez located at the top floor of the four-storey building inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

"Congratulations to PSC's new member of the board of commissioners. Bowling great and Philippine Sports Hall of Famer Ms. Olivia "Bong" Coo is now PSC commissioner," said the PSC in a social media post.

There were no mentions though of other appointees of the positions as chairman and commissioners but there were expectations the appointments will come anytime soon.

Just last month, the 74-year-old Coo was elected as president of the Philippine Bowling Federation, which she is expected to vacate due to conflict of interest.

Apart from her world championship exploits, Coo was five-time Asian Games gold medalist, 14-time Asian champion and eight-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner and a member of the National and International Hall of Fame.

Coo will follow a long list of former sporting greats who took up the same position or chairman such as legend Fernandez, swimming stars Akiko Thomson-Guevarra and Eric Buhain and Olympian badminton player Amparo Lim.