Perez delivers anew as Army downs undermanned Choco Mucho

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 5:29pm
Games Thursday
(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex, Laguna)
2:30 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Chery Tiggo
5:30 p.m. – Cignal vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Army Black Mamba went to high-scoring setter Ivy Perez and its league of extraordinary veterans as it slew an injury-plagued Choco Mucho, 25-22, 22-25, 26-24, 25-19, on Tuesday to boost its semifinal chances in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

Perez returned the favor to a team that picked her up after she left Petro Gazz and did everything possible — from scoring (nine points), defending (seven digs) and setting (27 excellent sets).

It came after her masterful 10-hit, 21-set performance in the Lady Troopers’ stunning 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23 upset win over her old team, the Angels, last Thursday.

And Perez did it with the help of the seasoned crew of grizzled vets Jovelyn Gonzaga, Nene Bautista, Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo and Honey Royse Tubino, who made the plays key play especially in the fourth and final set.

“All I can say is that they’re superb. They showed they are veterans and leaders of the team for us to follow,” said Perez of her elder teammates.

The day, however, belonged to Perez, whose Herculean effort kept Army in fighting form.

“The morale of the team was really high especially after we came from a win and all of us just really wanted to win, we’re in the same boat,” said Perez.

Army also won despite the absence of Coach Kungfu Reyes but Rico de Guzman ably steered the Lady Troopers to victory.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Flying Titans, who fell to 1-2 after missing four players — Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Cherry Nunag and Thang Ponce — due to health reasons and losing Aduke Ogunsanya after she hurt her right knee late in the third set.

