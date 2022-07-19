Kim accepts temporary PGA Tour membership

South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung plays from the 18th tee during his third round on Day 3 of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 16, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines – Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who developed and sharpened his skills in local amateur and pro tournaments here, took a step closer to achieving a dream PGA Tour career as he accepted a Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2021-22 season of the world’s premier pro circuit.

“I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and now I have more work ahead of me to earn full PGA Tour status for 2023,” said Kim, now eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions till the end of the year.

He’s playing in this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota on a sponsor exemption.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play the PGA Tour and I am very grateful to 3M for giving me this opportunity to compete,” said the 20-year-old rising star.

Currently No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kim has made six starts on the PGA Tour this season, marked by a third-place effort at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The reigning Asian Tour No. 1 also recorded additional top 25s in the AT&T Byron Nelson (T17) and the US Open (23rd). He crossed the threshold for Special Temporary Membership with a tie for 47th in the just-concluded British Open, accumulating as many or more points through the non-member FedExCup points list this season as No. 150 on the 2020-21 FedExCup standings (287).

To earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, Kim must earn as many or more non-member FedExCup points as the final eligible player from the 2021-22 FedExCup standings to qualify for the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs.

He has currently 296 points, and for reference, that would fall between Nos. 131 and 132 in the current FedExCup standings.

Kim thus became the youngest player to join the PGA as a Special Temporary Member since Joaquin Niemann did so as a 19-year-old during the 2017-18 season. He has seven international victories to date, collecting two wins each on the Korean Tour and Asian Tour and three on the Asian Development Tour.

He led the Genesis points list on the Korean Tour and won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2021. Kim has posted nine top-five finishes in his last 18 worldwide starts, including a win at the 2022 Singapore International, and has moved from No. 152 to No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking in that span.

Before turning pro in the Philippines in 2018, Kim captured the Philippine Junior Amateur, the Philippine Amateur Open and the WExpress RVP Cup Amateur titles. He scored his first pro victory on the Philippine Golf Tour at Pueblo de Oro in July and became the youngest winner at 16 in the 2019 The Country Club Invitational, the flagship tournament of the PGT.