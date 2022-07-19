^

Sports

Kim accepts temporary PGA Tour membership

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 4:13pm
Kim accepts temporary PGA Tour membership
South Korea's Kim Joo-hyung plays from the 18th tee during his third round on Day 3 of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland on July 16, 2022.
Paul Ellis / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who developed and sharpened his skills in local amateur and pro tournaments here, took a step closer to achieving a dream PGA Tour career as he accepted a Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the 2021-22 season of the world’s premier pro circuit.

“I’ve worked really hard to get to this point and now I have more work ahead of me to earn full PGA Tour status for 2023,” said Kim, now eligible for unlimited sponsor exemptions till the end of the year.

He’s playing in this week’s 3M Open in Minnesota on a sponsor exemption.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play the PGA Tour and I am very grateful to 3M for giving me this opportunity to compete,” said the 20-year-old rising star.

Currently No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kim has made six starts on the PGA Tour this season, marked by a third-place effort at the Genesis Scottish Open.

The reigning Asian Tour No. 1 also recorded additional top 25s in the AT&T Byron Nelson (T17) and the US Open (23rd). He crossed the threshold for Special Temporary Membership with a tie for 47th in the just-concluded British Open, accumulating as many or more points through the non-member FedExCup points list this season as No. 150 on the 2020-21 FedExCup standings (287).

To earn full status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season, Kim must earn as many or more non-member FedExCup points as the final eligible player from the 2021-22 FedExCup standings to qualify for the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs.

He has currently 296 points, and for reference, that would fall between Nos. 131 and 132 in the current FedExCup standings. 

Kim thus became the youngest player to join the PGA as a Special Temporary Member since Joaquin Niemann did so as a 19-year-old during the 2017-18 season. He has seven international victories to date, collecting two wins each on the Korean Tour and Asian Tour and three on the Asian Development Tour.

He led the Genesis points list on the Korean Tour and won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2021. Kim has posted nine top-five finishes in his last 18 worldwide starts, including a win at the 2022 Singapore International, and has moved from No. 152 to No. 40 in the Official World Golf Ranking in that span.

Before turning pro in the Philippines in 2018, Kim captured the Philippine Junior Amateur, the Philippine Amateur Open and the WExpress RVP Cup Amateur titles. He scored his first pro victory on the Philippine Golf Tour at Pueblo de Oro in July and became the youngest winner at 16 in the 2019 The Country Club Invitational, the flagship tournament of the PGT.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena flagged by US Immigration

Obiena flagged by US Immigration

By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
World No. 6 pole vaulter EJ Obiena was detained by US Department of Homeland Security agents for over 12 hours on suspicion...
Sports
fbtw
Fan favorite Flanigan basking in glory after Filipinas&rsquo; AFF Women's title run

Fan favorite Flanigan basking in glory after Filipinas’ AFF Women's title run

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After successfully helping her team bring home the trophy, the 17-year-old rising star said she had fed off the energy of...
Sports
fbtw
Eggesvik cites coaching staff for impressive debut with title-winning Filipinas

Eggesvik cites coaching staff for impressive debut with title-winning Filipinas

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Having scored a goal and assisted on more than two in the seven games the team played, Eggesvik deflected credit to the team's...
Sports
fbtw

PBA takes break for World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said yesterday the pro league will play two conferences this coming season and take a three-month break to allow pro players an extended period of training with Gilas in preparation for...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos lives up to billing with multi-medal weightlifting haul

Ramos lives up to billing with multi-medal weightlifting haul

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Rose Jean Ramos swept all three golds in the women’s 45-kilogram youth division as she reigned supreme in snatch, clean...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Kim accepts temporary PGA Tour membership

Kim accepts temporary PGA Tour membership

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Korean Kim Joo Hyung, who developed and sharpened his skills in local amateur and pro tournaments here, took a step closer...
Sports
fbtw
Ironman 70.3 Cebu draws huge international cast

Ironman 70.3 Cebu draws huge international cast

3 hours ago
Top age-group triathletes from around the world will test their mettle against the local aces in a race against time in the...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL action extends to next day with 4 OTs in Bacolod

MPBL action extends to next day with 4 OTs in Bacolod

4 hours ago
Nueva Ecija found a savior in John Bryon Villarias as it subdued gritty Bacolod Bingo Plus, 81-74, in a thriller that started...
Sports
fbtw
Dizon struggles in US Girls' Junior golf elims

Dizon struggles in US Girls' Junior golf elims

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Sam Dizon succumbed to opening day shakes and hobbled with a two-over 75, barely hanging on to the cutoff line at the start...
Sports
fbtw
Ayton signs long-term deal to stay with NBA Suns

Ayton signs long-term deal to stay with NBA Suns

4 hours ago
Deandre Ayton signed a long-term contract to stay with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, locking in the star center who helped the club...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with